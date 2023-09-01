The Muscatine Community School District 2023 Homecoming Week will be Sept. 18 through 23. The District is promising an "Out of this World" time this year. The district is seeking businesses and organizations to participate in this year's events. Groups interested in being in the Homecoming parade on Thursday, Sept. 21, can register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfRT5XoB1DAXq4TSMUjIJ18xCKrJqQZely1Ql_FqqGWNlufew/viewform.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
David Hotle
Muscatine editor/reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today