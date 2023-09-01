The Muscatine Community School District 2023 Homecoming Week will be Sept. 18 through 23. The District is promising an "Out of this World" time this year. The district is seeking businesses and organizations to participate in this year's events. Groups interested in being in the Homecoming parade on Thursday, Sept. 21, can register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfRT5XoB1DAXq4TSMUjIJ18xCKrJqQZely1Ql_FqqGWNlufew/viewform.