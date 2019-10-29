MUSCATINE — Peanut butter sandwiches may be a tasty treat, but they can also be a life-saving meal for those in need — and no one knows that better than the Muscatine Food Bank.
Thankfully, the Muscatine Food Bank — along with the 100-200 people they serve each day — shouldn’t have to worry about running out of peanut butter sandwiches for a while, thanks to a generous donation of 1,000 pounds of peanut butter.
“It all happened relatively quickly,” said Scott Dahlke, director of the Muscatine Food Bank, when he was asked about receiving the donation. “About two weeks ago we got a call from corporate HyVee, saying they had a large donation. When they told us it was 1,000 pounds of peanut butter, it was hard to believe. We had to make sure we would have room for it all!”
Partnering with Hormel Foods’ Spread the Smile campaign, HyVee was able to provide a donation of 1,000 pounds of peanut butter, enough for 16,300 sandwiches, to the food bank on Tuesday.
“We know how hard it is to keep shelf-stable protein available for folks, so this donation was absolutely needed,” Dahlke said.
Earlier this year, HyVee participated in a sales promotion with Skippy, and as a result HyVee was provided more than 11,000 pounds of peanut butter to distribute to food banks in 11 different communities throughout its eight-state region.
For many food banks, having nutritious options for those who need them can be just as much of a struggle as having food to give at all. It can be hard for people in poverty to consider nutrition when it comes to finding food, leading to them often living 10-15 years less than those out of poverty, so it’s up to food banks to help correct this and provide healthy food for them.
“Whenever we don’t have a rescue protein to give, we turn to our peanut butter stock. Sometimes people will even choose peanut butter over meat, just because they can keep it in their cupboards and it’ll last longer,” explained Jason Dornbush, the food bank's project manager.
As excited and thankful as they were for this donation, the Food Bank thought it would be a fun challenge for the Muscatine Community to match HyVee’s generous donation, asking “What goes better with peanut butter than jelly?”
Within a day, the Muscatine community came through in providing a donation of 1,000 pounds of jelly, doubling the excitement and joy felt throughout the food bank.
“We have a really good community,” Dahlke said. “We have a nice little river town, and we take care of our own here in Muscatine.”
The Muscatine Food Bank, located on 312 Iowa Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to Noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays, and is always looking for donations — both food and monetary — as well as volunteers.
