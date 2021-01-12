IDPH releases statewide COVID-19 vaccination numbers, additional information on vaccines

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As stated previously by Muscatine County Public Health, each phase of the vaccine distribution plan must be completed before moving onto the next one. It is not currently known the exact date that Phase 1B, which will likely focus on residents 75 years or older, frontline essential workers and lawmakers and their staff, will begin.

IDPH released answers to frequently asked questions to help clear up any additional confusion from the public. This list can also be found on the City of Muscatine website under news and civic alerts.

On this list, it is stated that further details will be released about the upcoming 1B and 1C phases within the next few weeks. Additionally, updates on vaccine distribution will still be released through the Muscatine County website, Public Health’s Facebook page, the Trinity Muscatine Public Health website, and media outlets such as the Muscatine Journal.

Community members are unable to sign up for the vaccine in advance at this time, they must wait until a vaccine distributor reaches out to them. Pregnant or nursing individuals will also be allowed to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, if they wish.