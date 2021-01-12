 Skip to main content
IDPH releases statewide COVID-19 vaccination numbers, additional information on vaccines
IDPH releases statewide COVID-19 vaccination numbers, additional information on vaccines

Virus Outbreak Vaccine Iowa

Staff nurse Rachel Lewis administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to emergency room nurse David Conway at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics last week in Iowa City. 

 Andy Abeyta, The Gazette

MUSCATINE – This week, The Iowa Department of Public Health began releasing statewide data regarding COVID-19 vaccine administration progress in each county.

According to Director Christy Roby Williams, these updates can be found on Coronavirus.iowa.gov under the “Vaccine Administration” tab, and will be published every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for the foreseeable future.

As of Monday, January 11, there have been 96,686 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Iowa, covering 91,501 Iowa residents. Of these residents, 5,652 Iowans have received both doses needed while the rest have only received one dosage so far. In Muscatine County, there have been 792 doses administered by the county and 601 doses administered by the vaccine provider.

Muscatine County has had 3,758 positive cases total since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 422 cases still active in the county, with 3,261 having recovered from the virus and 75 residents dying from complications due to COVID-19.

There are currently no outbreaks at long term care facilities within the county, while public schools have a 16% positive case analysis. Bed availability at UnityPoint - Trinity Muscatine has risen to 42%, or five beds available in acute care/surgery, with the ICU only having 40% availability, or two beds available.

As stated previously by Muscatine County Public Health, each phase of the vaccine distribution plan must be completed before moving onto the next one. It is not currently known the exact date that Phase 1B, which will likely focus on residents 75 years or older, frontline essential workers and lawmakers and their staff, will begin.

IDPH released answers to frequently asked questions to help clear up any additional confusion from the public. This list can also be found on the City of Muscatine website under news and civic alerts.

On this list, it is stated that further details will be released about the upcoming 1B and 1C phases within the next few weeks. Additionally, updates on vaccine distribution will still be released through the Muscatine County website, Public Health’s Facebook page, the Trinity Muscatine Public Health website, and media outlets such as the Muscatine Journal.

Community members are unable to sign up for the vaccine in advance at this time, they must wait until a vaccine distributor reaches out to them. Pregnant or nursing individuals will also be allowed to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, if they wish.

The state also advises those who have already gotten COVID-19 to get the vaccine. According to current CDC guidance, it states that “current evidence suggests that reinfection with the virus that causes COVID-19 is uncommon in the 90 days after initial infection.” As such, patients can get the vaccine once they are out of isolation in order to assure further protection after that 90 day period is over.

Other topics include potential side effects from the vaccine, its ingredients, allergies related to it, the history of its development and more. For more information, visit the IDPH website or call Muscatine County Public Health at 563-263-0122.

