IDPH to open temporary COVID-19 testing sites for nursing home staff this week

MUSCATINE — This Wednesday and Thursday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) along with the Iowa Department of Human Services and the Iowa National Guard will open temporary COVID-19 test sites.

These will not be official TestIowa sites, but they will follow the initiative set by the new program to keep the most vulnerable residents — those in long-term care facilities — safe.

Focusing on nursing home staff in Muscatine and Louisa counties only, the IDPH will offer COVID-19 tests free of charge and by appointment to these essential workers. The testing site will open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday at 600 Kindler Ave. in Muscatine and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday at the same address.

“As you know, people in long-term care facilities are a vulnerable population,” said Pat Garrett, communications director for Gov. Kim Reynolds. “We want to make sure that any long-term care nursing staff that are possibly asymptomatic are getting tested so that they know if they have COVID-19 or not when they go into work.”

Garrett added TestIowa sites will open across the state in the next couple weeks as the IDPH continues to gather information on who needs to get tested.