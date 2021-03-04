"I'm honored to be a citizen" MCC celebrates student's new U.S. citizenship

“Even though I’m not fluent in English, I can speak it, and little by little I will learn more," Unzueta said.

“It’s an exciting moment,” Stamler said. “(Unzueta) is an awesome lady. We’ve been working hard, and she was already working hard before she came to me for help preparing for the citizenship test. She had this goal to become a citizen, and we knew we could reach it.”

Stamler recalled how dedicated Unzueta has been during the past semester. Unzueta would always make an effort to come to class in-person, and even on the days where she had to attend class virtually, she never missed a session.

“She was an awesome student. She was here every single day, and for a while she was my only student,” Stamler said. “She was one of my amazing students that made the adjustment to online without a drop.”

For a special treat, Stamler made Unzueta and the rest of her students a tray of triple chocolate-filled brownies and cupcakes – something that she knew Unzueta, who loves chocolate, would enjoy even if she and her classmates weren’t allowed to eat them during class due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Unzueta said she was motivated to become a citizen by wanting to stay with her daughter and the rest of her family.