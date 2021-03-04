"I'm honored to be a citizen" MCC celebrates student's new U.S. citizenship

MUSCATINE — Already enrolled at Muscatine Community College's English Language Learning program, Flora Unzueta decided to go a step further with her studies.
Originally from Peru, Unzueta recently became an official citizen of the United States and Thursday, her accomplishments were celebrated by Unzueta's classmates in her ESL class, taught by Angela Stamler.
After visiting the U.S. a few times in the past as a tourist, Unzueta became a legal resident of Iowa five years ago.
At the start of the fall 2020 semester, Unzueta began learning English from MCC in order to pass the citizenship test. This month, she took her test and successfully passed it. Along with Stamler’s support, she also had her family cheering her on.
“I’m very happy, and I’m thankful to God for it, because He helped me," Unzueta said of her new citizenship. "We cannot do anything without God’s help. He gives us wisdom and opens the doors for miracles to happen.” She also thanked the United States, “Because it was very patient with me, and I’m honored to be a citizen.”
Unzueta showed great appreciation towards Stamler for all of her help, as well as all the one-on-one teaching time they spent together preparing for her test. Unzueta also wants to continue learning English through Stamler’s class.
“Even though I’m not fluent in English, I can speak it, and little by little I will learn more," Unzueta said.
“It’s an exciting moment,” Stamler said. “(Unzueta) is an awesome lady. We’ve been working hard, and she was already working hard before she came to me for help preparing for the citizenship test. She had this goal to become a citizen, and we knew we could reach it.”
Stamler recalled how dedicated Unzueta has been during the past semester. Unzueta would always make an effort to come to class in-person, and even on the days where she had to attend class virtually, she never missed a session.
“She was an awesome student. She was here every single day, and for a while she was my only student,” Stamler said. “She was one of my amazing students that made the adjustment to online without a drop.”
For a special treat, Stamler made Unzueta and the rest of her students a tray of triple chocolate-filled brownies and cupcakes – something that she knew Unzueta, who loves chocolate, would enjoy even if she and her classmates weren’t allowed to eat them during class due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Unzueta said she was motivated to become a citizen by wanting to stay with her daughter and the rest of her family.
“I want to be with them as much as I can,” she said.
When asked what she hoped to do next with her new status, she said that she wanted to do a lot of things.
“Maybe work, and help as much as I can, and be at peace,” she said.
Additionally, Unzueta hoped her story will inspire other English Learning students at MCC to try and take the citizenship test and become U.S. citizens.
“I believe it is very important for others to listen," she said, "because that encourages others to make more of an effort to learn so that they can one day become citizens as well.”
Stamler also hoped that by sharing Unzueta’s accomplishment, she could not only help Unzueta celebrate but also inspire her other students who may be considering U.S. citizenship but might have doubts.
“I think (citizenship) is an excellent goal," Stamler said, "for anyone who’s learning English.”