Improvements to Fuller Park Playground to begin Monday

MUSCATINE - The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will close the Fuller Park Playground to the public for renovations starting Monday, April 6, 2020.

Improvements to the playground will include a new poured-in-place rubber surface and restoration of the perimeter retaining wall. Renovations are expected to be finished on April 26. Reopening is dependent on COVID-19 guidelines. For more information, please contact the Muscatine Parks and Rec Department at 563-263-0241.