Improvements to Fuller Park Playground to begin Monday
0 comments

Improvements to Fuller Park Playground to begin Monday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Muscatine Journal logo

MUSCATINE - The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will close the Fuller Park Playground to the public for renovations starting Monday, April 6, 2020.

Improvements to the playground will include a new poured-in-place rubber surface and restoration of the perimeter retaining wall. Renovations are expected to be finished on April 26. Reopening is dependent on COVID-19 guidelines. For more information, please contact the Muscatine Parks and Rec Department at 563-263-0241.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News