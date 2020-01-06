MUSCATINE — Entrepreneur Andrew Yang is best known for calling attention to how technologies of the future are squeezing Americans today. But at Monday campaign stops in Muscatine and Davenport, Yang was campaigning the old-fashioned way - with town hall-style events with Iowa caucus-goers.
Yang's day began in Muscatine with breakfast at the Red Berry Café, where he was greeted with cheers and applause from his supporters as he took the small stage.
“I’m a numbers guy, and I’ve found in the numbers a very clear and direct explanation that we blasted away 4 million manufacturing jobs over the past number of years in the Midwest — 40,000 right here in Iowa. That’s why Trump won this state,” said Yang.
Yang focused on the loss of manufacturing and retail jobs thanks to what he called the “Fourth Industrial Revolution.” With the advent of phone-answering software replacing call center workers and truck-driving robots taking away transportation jobs, he pointed out the pattern of communities losing these jobs and never recovering.
Despite government sponsored re-education and retraining programs, scores of these workers will never work in these industries again.
“This wave is clearer to you all in Iowa than most of the rest of the country, because it started in your farms, then it moved to your factories, now it’s changing your main streets, you have to stop it before it hits your highways,” Yang said.
His signature campaign issue is a universal basic income in which citizens get $1,000 a month. The policy is similar to one already established in Alaska. However, instead of oil, the money would come from data - something that is currently worth more than oil to tech companies according to one study he cited.
Yang proposed using the value of a sliver of each person’s data that companies such as Google and Amazon already collect to give citizens a guaranteed income instead of all the profits going to the tech companies.
“The biggest winners in our economy today are paying zero into the system and laughing all the way to the bank,” he said. "This would then lead to what he called a “trickle-up economy,” where citizens would invest extra money in their local economies.
“We have to stop measuring our economy through GDP and corporate profits. We have to let them know loud and clear that we have intrinsic value as citizens, as Americans and as human beings,” Yang said after pointing out that while corporate profits may be at an all-time high, other qualities of life for US citizens are at an all-time low.
To do this, Yang promised that as president, he would measure national process through “things that matter” such as wellness, quality retirement, childhood success rates, clean air and water, and mental health and freedom from substance abuse.
“My primary goal is to make it so everyone here in Muscatine and around the country actually feels like we’re included in our continued economic growth and progress,” said Yang, “We need to get our costs under control and put more resources into our people’s hands so we can make ourselves stronger and healthier.”
Yang then took the time to answer questions from residents about current conflicts with Iran and China, cyber security, his chances against beating his fellow nominees, and the national debt.
After his Muscatine event, Yang stopped in Davenport, where he hit the same themes in a town hall at The Brewed Book coffee shop and bookstore. The space was jam-packed with Yang enthusiasts and undecided voters eager to hear from a candidate many said was unique in a crowded candidate field.
Lydia King, 23, is a student at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges studying augmented and virtual reality at the school's downtown Davenport campus. She isn't very involved in politics but was inspired to come out Monday after hearing Yang on a podcast. His attention to the ways in which technology is changing society deeply moved her, she said.
"Yang is the only candidate who sounds competent on the issues related to technology," King said.
Throughout his remarks in Muscatine and Davenport, Yang reminded his audience of their outsize power in the presidential nominating contest, saying he "has run the numbers" and found that one Iowan is worth a thousand Californians in voting power.
At the end of his speech, Yang reiterated his own slogan — MATH, or "Make America Think Harder" — which is a retort to President Trump’s "Make America Great Again."
“I’m not running for president because I dreamt of it, I’m running because I’m a parent and a patriot," Yang said. "I have seen the future that lies ahead for our kids, and they deserve better.”
Graham Ambrose contributed to this report.
