Julie Schildt and Amy Danay of Flowers on the Avenue decorate graves Wednesday at Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day on Monday. Schildt said that many people couldn't get out to cemeteries but still wanted to show respect for their loved ones. Flowers on the Avenue has a map of the cemeteries, and people can just say what name is on the stone and the flowers will be delivered.
Muscatine County is expected to once again see several different Memorial Day events held throughout this upcoming weekend in honor of local veterans.
