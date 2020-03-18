'In it for the long haul:' Muscatine organizations provide meals and groceries during COVID-19

MUSCATINE — While Salvation Army Lt. Greg Bock and his crew are focusing on keeping their older and more vulnerable corps members safe from the COVID-19 virus, they and other local organizations are still working hard to do what they can.
“It’s such a weird time. You see all this need out there, and we’re conditioned to be the helpers," he said. "But we have to be very careful ourselves.”
Starting Thursday, March 19, the Salvation Army, the United Way of Muscatine and the Muscatine Center for Social Action will begin a food distribution program to help those at risk due to COVID-19.
This includes people 60 years or older, those with a respiratory condition, and those who have health conditions that could make them immunocompromised. Working together, they will try to make sure that residents can continue getting the food they need without risking their health.
“We know that these folks need to stay at home, and they do not need to leave and be around the COVID-19 virus,” Nichole Sorgenfrey, program manager at United Way of Muscatine said. “So we pulled together to see how we could help those folks and get them food that they need, especially those that are in poverty that we would normally see at our lunch sites.”
“Our message to the community is that if you need help, don’t risk it. Call MCSA, United Way or the Salvation Army, and we will go and help. That’s what we do,” Bock said.
Through this program, older and/or compromised residents will receive food delivered to their homes throughout the week, with healthy prepared meal deliveries being Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting at 11:30 a.m. and a bag of groceries for the week being delivered on Thursdays starting at 1 p.m.
Organizers need volunteers to help with the deliveries and filling grocery bags each day.
“It’s a great opportunity, especially for college kids who are stuck at home and looking for something to do besides studies on their laptop,” said Sorgenfrey, “If they’re able to help, that would be great.”
Residents can also help by donate food or hygiene items such as hand sanitizer and toilet paper or paper towels to put in the bags. They can also make checks out to the food distribution program. “We can’t do food drives right now, but if people want to donate funds, that’ll go towards helping us continue purchasing from the food bank,” Bock said.
Those who do volunteer will be screened when they show up for deliveries to ensure that they are healthy. “We want to take all precaution and make sure that nobody is carrying it,” Sorgenfrey said.
Even in the beginning stages of their efforts, there were already volunteers helping out on Wednesday – including Officer Whitni Pena and several other Muscatine police officers.
“We call 911, and they’re here to help. The beauty of this whole thing is that we’re being human together, and we’re helping each other in a time of crisis,” said Bock. He added that he also wanted to thank Walmart, Hy-Vee and Fareway management for donating what they can.
While lunch programs at the MCSA and the Salvation Army have been cancelled until further notice, the Salvation Army food pantry and bread shelf will still be available outside of their building for people under 60 to use, allowing them to pick up bags of food. In addition, the MCSA will also still have their food pantry open for bag pick-ups on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Households will only receive one bag a week.
Though shortages of food are a concern, Sorgenfrey doesn’t anticipate having to limit the number of deliveries or stop the program all together, at least not in the next few weeks. “With the factor of these qualifications-“ those signing up for the delivery being over 60 years old or having a respiratory or health condition- “that limits who can sign up for these deliveries.”
However, with it currently being unknown how long COVID-19 will affect the U.S., she added that the program will depend on what else happens in the world and whether or not they can continue purchasing food from their food banks.
“It’s very real to walk back at our food pantry and see all those empty shelves,” Bock said, noting that the Salvation Army’s haul from their Freezing for Food efforts were already nearly gone. “But you know what? That’s why we exist – they should almost be bare.” While it will be a lot of hard work over the next few months, Bock insisted that he and the rest of these organizations will continue serving and helping people in the Muscatine area. “We’re going to be here for the long haul.”
To sign up to receive these deliveries or to volunteer, residents can call MCSA (563-264-3278), the Salvation Army (563-263-8272), or the United Way of Muscatine (563-263-5963) for more information.