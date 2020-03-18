'In it for the long haul:' Muscatine organizations provide meals and groceries during COVID-19

“We call 911, and they’re here to help. The beauty of this whole thing is that we’re being human together, and we’re helping each other in a time of crisis,” said Bock. He added that he also wanted to thank Walmart, Hy-Vee and Fareway management for donating what they can.

While lunch programs at the MCSA and the Salvation Army have been cancelled until further notice, the Salvation Army food pantry and bread shelf will still be available outside of their building for people under 60 to use, allowing them to pick up bags of food. In addition, the MCSA will also still have their food pantry open for bag pick-ups on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Households will only receive one bag a week.

Though shortages of food are a concern, Sorgenfrey doesn’t anticipate having to limit the number of deliveries or stop the program all together, at least not in the next few weeks. “With the factor of these qualifications-“ those signing up for the delivery being over 60 years old or having a respiratory or health condition- “that limits who can sign up for these deliveries.”

However, with it currently being unknown how long COVID-19 will affect the U.S., she added that the program will depend on what else happens in the world and whether or not they can continue purchasing food from their food banks.