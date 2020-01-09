MUSCATINE - Starting January 13, part of the road behind Muscatine High School will be closed.
The road section, which is adjacent to the football stadium and the grassy area by Carver Pool and stretches to the handicapped parking lot, will be closed starting next Monday in preparation for the construction of MHS’ new storm shelter addition. The sidewalk west of the grassy area will also be closed during this time.
Because of the new storm shelter, this section of road will be permanently closed, and residents will no longer be able to drive all the way around the high school.
The handicapped parking lot will still be accessible from the Cedar Street drive, and the Houser Street gate will remain open in order to accommodate students who stay late for extracurricular events.
Jeff Miller, Director of Facilities for the Muscatine Community School District, acknowledged that this change will be a bit of an inconvenience at first, as well as being a learning process for some, but overall doesn’t expect it to effect traffic at the school too much.
“We will have to make some adjustments in time, I’m sure,” said Miller, “But I think if everyone just uses patience and common sense when driving to and from the school, everything will be fine.”
