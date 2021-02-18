In the face of open enrollment proposal, West Liberty superintendent defends diversity plan

WEST LIBERTY — West Liberty is one of five schools districts in Iowa to currently have a diversity plan.
As such, it's one of five school districts that could be affected by policy being debated by the Iowa Legislature.
Earlier this month, a new proposal was approved by the Iowa House moved into the Iowa Senate. Should this proposal pass, school districts that have diversity plans in place would not be allowed to reject open enrollment request from students who want to attend a different public school.
According to West Liberty’s diversity plan, which can be found on the district’s website, the plan is meant to comply with the district’s mission to support its students as well as provide learning opportunities for all children.
“The district believes that diversity of all kinds strengthens educational effectiveness,” the plan states. “Providing a quality education means providing students the opportunity to interact and learn from students of a different socioeconomic status or home language. … The primary purpose of this policy is to promote diversity and avoid minority student isolation.”
It's a plan Superintendent Dr. Diego Giraldo is in full support of.
“I think having a diversity plan is very important," Giraldo said, "and very closely related to our dual-language program which has been in the district for many years and one that I believe is one of the best programs in the state.”
Though the diversity plan was developed in 2004, Giraldo believes it has benefited many students since and still benefits students today – both the Spanish-speaking population of West Liberty as well as its native English speakers.
“What our dual-language program does is create opportunity for mutual learning between both groups, and I think the diversity plan has supported that. It gives the two groups what they need for kids to continue to succeed and grow; not only learning English but also learning about cultures and the world.”
The plan also defines “minority student” as a student who may come from low socioeconomic status or who may speak a home language other than English. With West Liberty having a high Spanish-speaking and bi-lingual population, many of the district’s students and families may fall under this definition.
Although this latest proposal has its supporters, others have criticized it and warned that, if more open enrollment is allowed, districts like West Liberty may struggle to reach diversity goals due to the number of students that may leave. In the 2020-21 school year, West Liberty has already had 54 students open enroll out, according to estimated data.
“It’s very difficult to know what the future is going to be one or two or three years from now," Giraldo said. "I can only tell you that what we have now, in regards to our plan and the population we serve and teach, is really working.
"There’s a saying that if something isn’t broken, don’t fix it."
Along with seeing the diversity plan as a necessity that helps prevent West Liberty’s Spanish and English populations from being separated, Giraldo added that the main reason why he and his administration believe that their diversity plan is still working is because they’ve seen the results of it as well as the opportunities created through it.
“We see kids graduating with another language – not just 'hello' and 'good morning,' but kids who are able to communicate through mathematics and science in another language," Giraldo said. "These kids now have a great potential to one day get a job in a multi-national and global society. If this proposal were to take place, I think the effects will impact their learning and the experiences they have.”
As for those who are in support of the open enrollment proposal or who may be concerned that diversity is being put above a student or family’s choice, Giraldo argued this concern goes both ways.
“What do we say to those families that are looking for these programs, or who have priority the other way around?” he said. “What do we do say to those families that are looking for the opportunity to learn English and navigate the system. It goes both ways, and that’s what we’re trying to do here — have two groups that can support each other instead of isolating them.”
Giraldo further emphasized that the choices he and his administration make will always be focused on trying to be for the benefit of all their students, as well as the West Liberty community as a whole. He also saw his and other schools as a conduit for student to see how to relate and learn from each other.
“Our community depends on that core relationship that is made through our diversity plan and dual-language program,” Giraldo said. “It’s very important because we know through research that the best way to acquire another language is not just by sitting in front of a TV or listening to a lesson, but by interacting and learning from others, and I think that’s something we would be missing.”