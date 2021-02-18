In the face of open enrollment proposal, West Liberty superintendent defends diversity plan

"There’s a saying that if something isn’t broken, don’t fix it."

Along with seeing the diversity plan as a necessity that helps prevent West Liberty’s Spanish and English populations from being separated, Giraldo added that the main reason why he and his administration believe that their diversity plan is still working is because they’ve seen the results of it as well as the opportunities created through it.

“We see kids graduating with another language – not just 'hello' and 'good morning,' but kids who are able to communicate through mathematics and science in another language," Giraldo said. "These kids now have a great potential to one day get a job in a multi-national and global society. If this proposal were to take place, I think the effects will impact their learning and the experiences they have.”

As for those who are in support of the open enrollment proposal or who may be concerned that diversity is being put above a student or family’s choice, Giraldo argued this concern goes both ways.