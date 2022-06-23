Independence Day celebration will be a blast

MUSCATINE — Even though 30 floats have registered to take part in the Independence Day community parade, the application deadline has been extended to Monday to give interested parties more of a chance to join.

After not having a parade in Muscatine since the beginning of the COVID-19 health crisis and street construction in the downtown area, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry will hold the parade again this year as part of its annual Muscatine Fourth of July Celebration. The event will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, July 4, in the downtown area.

“The parade is an important part of the Fourth of July that the community looks forward to every year,” Dena Ferreira, chamber marketing and events coordinator, said. “It’s great to have it back after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic and street construction. GMCCI, Keep Muscatine Beautiful and other event partners held several big events last year so we are happy to get to add the parade in again this year in addition to everything else going on at the riverfront.”

Independence Day will also include a kids parade at 9 a.m. from 2nd and Pine to the Musser Library; the Almost Fireworks Fest from 5 to 8 p.m. on the riverfront, featuring live music, food trucks, kids activities and a beverage tent; and the honor guard at Pearl City Station at 8 p.m. to help kick off the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra. Fireworks over the Mississippi will be at dusk.

Ferreira said Almost Fireworks Fest was new last year and is returning because of the huge success.

The chamber is still looking for people to volunteer to help during the Independence Day celebration, especially with parade lineup from 2 to 5 p.m. Interested parties can contact the chamber at 563-263-8895.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0