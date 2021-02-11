Indian trail stone marker placed in Riverside Park

MUSCATINE — Recently a Native American stone trail marker was again placed on display by the City of Muscatine and the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department. The trail marker was originally installed in the summer of 2020 at Riverside Park after a search to find the marker began in 2018.
Communication Manager Kevin Jenison explained the need for the marker, “It’s important because it’s part of the history of our community. The Native Americans were here long before us, and reading into some of the meanings behind the word ‘Muscatine’, it does have some of its roots in Native American language.”
Jenison said it was important to try and remember the trails that existed in the past, even if they can’t be fully mapped out in the present. “Trails are a big part of any culture, and roads were built on them.”
The marker at Riverside Park was taken from a Native American trail that probably traversed between the Mississippi River and Rocky Ford point on the Cedar River. The marker was removed from near the Cedar River and close to Salsbury Road.
According to research, it’s likely this path not only traveled through Muscatine, but through the country. “These markers were there and supposedly marked where these trails were, although we don’t really have an accurate map of where they were, we just kind of have an idea from some of the earlier maps,” Jenison said.
From the Mississippi River, the former path would have traveled across what is now known as Cedar Street and across Mad Creek, somewhere near where the 9th Street Bridge was built. From Muscatine, it is estimated the trail would have continued on towards Iowa City, keeping near the Cedar River.
Jenison said he hopes that people who may have information on the history and location of the Native American trailways will come forward and share with the city.
While modern residents were only able to see a marker such as this last year, a similar marker was placed at Riverside Park back in May 1936, where it was originally displayed to honor E. L. Koehler and his efforts in beautifying the riverfront area. Trail construction and landscape redesign meant this memorial had to be temporarily removed.
“It’s a great place for this marker to be,” Jenison said, referring to Riverside Park, “Kudos to the Parks and Recreation staff for putting this together, coming up with a plan and following through with it. It’s going to be a great piece of history for people to look at. Hopefully all of the snow melts soon so we can all go down and enjoy some of the history of Muscatine.”