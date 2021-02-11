Indian trail stone marker placed in Riverside Park

MUSCATINE — Recently a Native American stone trail marker was again placed on display by the City of Muscatine and the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department. The trail marker was originally installed in the summer of 2020 at Riverside Park after a search to find the marker began in 2018.

Communication Manager Kevin Jenison explained the need for the marker, “It’s important because it’s part of the history of our community. The Native Americans were here long before us, and reading into some of the meanings behind the word ‘Muscatine’, it does have some of its roots in Native American language.”

Jenison said it was important to try and remember the trails that existed in the past, even if they can’t be fully mapped out in the present. “Trails are a big part of any culture, and roads were built on them.”

The marker at Riverside Park was taken from a Native American trail that probably traversed between the Mississippi River and Rocky Ford point on the Cedar River. The marker was removed from near the Cedar River and close to Salsbury Road.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}