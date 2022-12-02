Indoor athletic complex plans move ahead

MUSCATINE — Future athletes may not have to suspend practice for the winter after the Muscatine City Council voted Thursday to move ahead with plans to build a new indoor athletic complex at Soccer West.

During the regular meeting, the council went over the concept for the complex and the background on how the proposal came about. The council approved the city’s commitment of $600,000 of city funds for the cost of design and construction, which will be included in the 2024 bond issue. The remaining funding sources have not been secured. Two grant applications are also being written to Carver Trust and Destination Iowa to help further offset the $4 million design and construction cost. The city also hopes for $1 million from local donations. An annual operating cost of $279,327 is anticipated, which will be offset by revenue generated from facility usage, with the remainder paid from the general fund and hotel/motel tax.

“I would add that as part of this, should the facility be constructed successfully, the city would take on the responsibility for the operation and maintenance of the facility,” City administrator Carol Webb said

Parks and Recreation Director Rich Klimes said the indoor sports dome would be air-supported, have restroom facilities and would include a full-size synthetic turf soccer field that would be subdivided into smaller fields. The facility would be built on the Soccer West field. Klimes said the site already has utilities and parking. Soccer West was designed with the possibility of holding a sports dome.

Klimes said the Muscatine area needs a place for young athletes to play during the winter. Schedules would allow everyone to participate. He also said the facility could be used for such things as car shows or craft shows.

“This will expand Muscatine’s recreational amenities,” he said. “It will generate economic activity through increased sports tourism."

Webb said a feasibility study had been done investigating the demand in the community.

According to a projected timeline, the Farley Group will begin designing the facility and obtain cost estimates. Notice of the Destination Iowa grant will be given in January or February 2023. If all goes well, the council may have plans to approve and bids to let in the summer of 2023, leading to the facility opening in autumn or winter of 2024.

Council member DeWayne Hopkins said he was concerned about funding the facility from the general fund and hoped there could be an alternative if there were a year when general fund revenues were not sufficient to handle the facility. Klimes commented that there already is an “amazing” utilization rate for the existing soccer complex.

“We have a very active community,” Klimes said. "We have over 150 events taking place on public property right now. Arguably we have about 250,000 people who visit the soccer complex right now. We have almost 400,000 people come to Kent Stein Park. That is in warm weather. Wouldn’t it be cool to get those people in town to stay in town?”

Klimes commented during Thursday’s meeting he was only discussing the “big picture” and a lot of details remain to be determined.