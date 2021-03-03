Industrial hemp production virtual event to be held by MCC on March 10

MUSCATINE — Last year, Iowa legalized hemp production in the state.
Now, Muscatine Community College would like to show others what its students have learned about hemp in the past year.
On March 10 from 12 to 1 p.m., Muscatine Community College will be hosting a virtual presentation through Facebook Live titled “Industrial Hemp Production: Lessons from the First Year.” Both MCC and Eastern Iowa Community College are inviting any and all members of the community to join in on this virtual discussion.
“We’re really trying to get the word out about the industry,” MCC agricultural instructor Shane Mairet said. “But more or less, we just want to inform people about what hemp is, what it’s not, and what people can do with it.”
Mairet added that this presentation will be open for everyone, not just potential students.
“We’re trying to do a whole industry overview with it, and we’re really trying to focus on what we’ve learned, how have we grown, and how has the industry changed in the past year — and there’s still a lot to learn with it,” Mairet said.
The presentation will feature four guest speakers. Along with Mairet, these speakers will include Iowa Hemp Administrator Robin Pruisner from the Iowa Department of Agriculture; state Rep. Jared Klein from District 78; and Mat Miller, owner of ICanna, a hemp processing facility.
The discussion will focus on the legislation that affects the growth, processing and production of hemp, such as the inspection process. The presentation will also look at the options farmers have for processing hemp, as well as what considerations farmers need to keep in mind prior to planting.
“When you hear hemp, either your mind goes straight to marijuana — which is not what it is — or CBD oils, and so you wonder what else is there?” Mairet said. “But (hemp) is such a fascinating plant because it can literally be used for anything from plastics to rope to wood substitute. There’s just so much you can do with it, and it’s so much more renewable than trees because it grows so fast.”
Since fall 2020, MCC students have had the opportunity to take three courses specifically related to hemp in order to earn a one-year diploma. Through this program, students were able to learn how to grow, harvest, process and market this versatile plant, as well as learn about what products it can be used for and what rules and regulations must be followed in order to grow it.
Although he acknowledged that the recent pandemic likely had an effect on their numbers, Mairet said that he still considered the program’s first year a successful one, with several students signing up for the courses offered.
“I think it was a hard first year, but I definitely think it was successful for us,” he said.
Looking forward, Mairet said he hoped that this presentation is able to get the word out to anyone who is interested in the hemp industry.
“I think that’s our target, someone who is interested in learning more," he said. "Our mission in doing this is really more of an outreach piece and not so much a recruitment piece.”
For more information about MCC’s hemp program, visit eicc.edu/hemp or contact Mairet through email at slmairet@eicc.edu or by phone at 563-288-6024.