Industrial hemp production virtual event to be held by MCC on March 10

The discussion will focus on the legislation that affects the growth, processing and production of hemp, such as the inspection process. The presentation will also look at the options farmers have for processing hemp, as well as what considerations farmers need to keep in mind prior to planting.

“When you hear hemp, either your mind goes straight to marijuana — which is not what it is — or CBD oils, and so you wonder what else is there?” Mairet said. “But (hemp) is such a fascinating plant because it can literally be used for anything from plastics to rope to wood substitute. There’s just so much you can do with it, and it’s so much more renewable than trees because it grows so fast.”

Since fall 2020, MCC students have had the opportunity to take three courses specifically related to hemp in order to earn a one-year diploma. Through this program, students were able to learn how to grow, harvest, process and market this versatile plant, as well as learn about what products it can be used for and what rules and regulations must be followed in order to grow it.

Although he acknowledged that the recent pandemic likely had an effect on their numbers, Mairet said that he still considered the program’s first year a successful one, with several students signing up for the courses offered.