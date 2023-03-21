WAPELLO — A 22% change to the Wapello School District’s current $31,077 base wage was included in an initial bargaining proposal presented by the Wapello Education Association (WEA) to the school board at its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday.

Last year the WEA and the school board approved a two-year contract, which contained a reopener clause to handle this year’s negotiations.

The other provision in the WEA’s latest proposal repeated an earlier proposal to create a labor management committee, which would collaboratively discuss and make decisions regarding employment matters mutually agreed on or not included in the master contract.

After receiving the WEA’s initial proposal, Superintendent Mike Peterson said the district had two weeks to respond with its initial proposal. The board informally directed Peterson to meet with WEA representative Dawn Shipman to present the district’s proposal.

It then held an exempt session following its regular meeting to discuss negotiations.

In other action, the board tabled a decision to terminate its food service management contract with Oppa! at the end of the school year. The district is currently in the third year of a five-year agreement, which is annually renewed.

The board had previously met with Oppa! officials to discuss problems with keeping a food management director at the school site and other issues. However, district officials indicated those problems had not been resolved, leading to the termination discussion.

The decision to table action was taken after board members requested school officials to develop a written plan on equipment, personnel and other needs the district will have when it resumes total food service management.

Peterson indicated those plans would be completed by the board’s April meeting and a final decision on the Oppa! contract is also expected to be made then.

The board also decided to postpone decisions on hiring fall and winter coaches for next year, after board member Matt Smith suggested filling those positions now could impact future staff hirings.

Smith said he was focusing his concern on coaching positions currently held by non-teachers, explaining prospective teachers for the district may also wish to coach. However, that option would not be available if the district had already filled the position.

Over a dozen positions were affected by the 30- to 60-day postponement, although some of those were already filled by teachers and apparently did not fall under Smith’s concern.

The board also:

• Approved a power purchase agreement with Redline Renewables, which plans to install solar arrays at the elementary, secondary, administration building and bus barn sites.

• Agreed to switch its school attorney services to the law office of Ahler & Cooney, Cedar Rapids, after learning attorneys who had been representing the school had moved offices.

• Held a public hearing on the proposed school calendar and approved it.

• Agreed to hold an April 12 public hearing on its proposed Fiscal Year (FY) 25 budget.

• Agreed to renew its Natural Gas Risk Pool 28E agreement.

• Voted 3-1, with Doug Housman opposed, to identify a list of trophies identified by Activities Director Brandon Brown as surplus.

The board also reviewed a revised plan for a 4,094-sqaure-foot wrestling room addition and informally gave the go-ahead to contractor Blaine Doppler and junior high boys wrestling coach Brett Shafer to move forward with additional planning.