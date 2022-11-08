Initial election results

Unoffical results of the precincts during the Nov. 8 election. At press time absentee ballots were still being counted. Results are available on the Muscatine County Auditor’s web site. The election will be canvassed by the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors during its Nov. 14 meeting. For complete details see the Nov. 10 edition of The Muscatine Journal.
United States Senator
Chuck Grassley – 5,642
Michael Franken – 3,248
United States rep. Dist. 1
Mariannette Miller-Meeks – 5722
Christina Bohannan – 3150
Governor/Lt. Governor
Kim Reynolds/Adam Gregg – 5,808
Deidre DeJear/Eric Van Lacker – 2,841
Rick Stewart/Marco Battagia - 285
Secretary of State
Paul Pate – 5,930
Joel Miller – 2,896
Auditor of State
Todd Halbur – 5,327
Rob Sand – 3,472
Treasurer of State
Roby Smith – 5,533
Michael Fitzgerald – 3,271
Secretary of Agriculture
Mike Naig – 6,048
John Norwood – 2,723
Attorney General
Brenna Bird – 5,405
Tom Miller – 3,421
State Senator Dist. 41
Kerry Gruenhagen -999
Deb VanderGaast – 595
State Representative Dist. 82
Bobby Kaufmann – 1,087
Clyde Gibson – 405
State Representative Dist. 95
Taylor Collins -1,066
State Representative Dist. 96
Mark Cisneros – 3,962
Michelle D. Servadio Elias – 2,010
Muscatine County Board of Supervisors
Dist. 1
Danny Chick – 5,671
Diana Broderson – 3,115
Dist. 2
Kurt Kirchner – 7,226
Dist. 3
Scott Sauer – 7,134
Dist. 4
Nathan Mather – 7,042
Dist. 5
Jeff Sorensen – 7,060
Treasurer
Amy Zybarth – 7,338
Recorder
Sarah Bodman Hearst – 7,140
Attorney
James Barry – 7,059
Constitutional Amendment
Yes – 6,462
No – 2,050