Initial election results

Unoffical results of the precincts during the Nov. 8 election. At press time absentee ballots were still being counted. Results are available on the Muscatine County Auditor’s web site. The election will be canvassed by the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors during its Nov. 14 meeting. For complete details see the Nov. 10 edition of The Muscatine Journal.

United States Senator

Chuck Grassley – 5,642

Michael Franken – 3,248

United States rep. Dist. 1

Mariannette Miller-Meeks – 5722

Christina Bohannan – 3150

Governor/Lt. Governor

Kim Reynolds/Adam Gregg – 5,808

Deidre DeJear/Eric Van Lacker – 2,841

Rick Stewart/Marco Battagia - 285

Secretary of State

Paul Pate – 5,930

Joel Miller – 2,896

Auditor of State

Todd Halbur – 5,327

Rob Sand – 3,472

Treasurer of State

Roby Smith – 5,533

Michael Fitzgerald – 3,271

Secretary of Agriculture

Mike Naig – 6,048

John Norwood – 2,723

Attorney General

Brenna Bird – 5,405

Tom Miller – 3,421

State Senator Dist. 41

Kerry Gruenhagen -999

Deb VanderGaast – 595

State Representative Dist. 82

Bobby Kaufmann – 1,087

Clyde Gibson – 405

State Representative Dist. 95

Taylor Collins -1,066

State Representative Dist. 96

Mark Cisneros – 3,962

Michelle D. Servadio Elias – 2,010

Muscatine County Board of Supervisors

Dist. 1

Danny Chick – 5,671

Diana Broderson – 3,115

Dist. 2

Kurt Kirchner – 7,226

Dist. 3

Scott Sauer – 7,134

Dist. 4

Nathan Mather – 7,042

Dist. 5

Jeff Sorensen – 7,060

Treasurer

Amy Zybarth – 7,338

Recorder

Sarah Bodman Hearst – 7,140

Attorney

James Barry – 7,059

Constitutional Amendment

Yes – 6,462

No – 2,050

