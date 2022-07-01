 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Muscatine Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Quad City Bank & Trust Member FDIC
top story

Iowa Avenue reopens as work continues on Stanley building

  • Updated
  • 0
stanley

Iowa Avenue in front of the former Musser Public Library, which is being remodeled into the new headquarters for the Stanley Center for Peace and Security, has reopened. Mark Seaman, vice president and director of communications for Stanley, said the road work has been completed and the road is now opened indefinitely. Work on the building continues and while the goal was to be completed by November, Seaman said the building probably won't be done until December due to a few minor supply chain delays. 

 DAVID HOTLE

Iowa Avenue in front of the former Musser Public Library, which is being remodeled into the new headquarters for the Stanley Center for Peace and Security, has reopened. Mark Seaman, vice president and director of communications for Stanley, said the road work has been completed and the road is now opened indefinitely. Work on the building continues and while the goal was to be completed by November, Seaman said the building probably won't be done until December due to a few minor supply chain delays. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Memories of Muscatine

Memories of Muscatine

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Mus…

Board removes conservation chair

Board removes conservation chair

WAPELLO — Following up on its June 14 meeting, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to remove Louisa County Conservation Board…

Meeting addresses water concerns

Meeting addresses water concerns

Concerns over PFAS contamination in the surface and ground water of the Upper Mississippi Basin led to a meeting to discuss the current state of local water as well as possible solutions if federal water regulations become more stringent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News