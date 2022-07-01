Iowa Avenue in front of the former Musser Public Library, which is being remodeled into the new headquarters for the Stanley Center for Peace and Security, has reopened. Mark Seaman, vice president and director of communications for Stanley, said the road work has been completed and the road is now opened indefinitely. Work on the building continues and while the goal was to be completed by November, Seaman said the building probably won't be done until December due to a few minor supply chain delays.
Iowa Avenue reopens as work continues on Stanley building
