Iowa City resident Tim Borchardt is running for Iowa 2nd District seat in House

IOWA CITY - “We’ve been taking it one step at a time,” said Republican Tim Borchardt of Iowa City.
After making it onto the primary ballet, Borchardt is hoping for continued success on his journey to become the next member of the US House of Representatives.
When asked why he decided to run, Borchardt explained that he had been concerned with what the democrats in the House were doing, not satisfied with their efforts. With Rep. Dave Loebsack retiring and candidates Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Bobby Schilling hoping to win the Iowa 2nd District seat, he felt confident that he could win against them.
“I’m not slandering (Schilling) or speaking personally against either of them… but to be honest, the Iowans I’ve ran into aren’t too high on people from Illinois.”
Another factor that pushed Borchardt into was running was the hope of helping build a better system in order to help the people of his community. “I’ve got a nine and an eleven year old, and we need to fix some of these things, because we’re just sticking debt onto their credit cards.”
Being an Iowan native for his entire life, living in both Washington County and Johnson County as well as traveling around the Southeast side of the state, Borchardt has worked in manufacturing for over 20 years, been a supervisor and is currently working in retail. Other than running for the Iowa City City Council once, he has no government experience, though he doesn’t see this as a bad thing.
“I have studied the issues as best I can from someone living an ordinary life,” he said, “and if experience and doing the job is what got us where we are, I think we need to try a different path, because in my opinion the people that are in Washington, D.C. sure haven’t done that good of a job.”
As for his goals, should he win the Iowa 2nd District seat, Borchardt’s biggest focus in on being effective and finding solutions to problems despite divisions within the House. He acknowledged that doing the “big things” are nearly impossible due to this division, and so he would try to get a consensus from both sides on some of the smaller but still important issues.
“I have my own beliefs… but southeast Iowans are a good group of people, and there are some things that I think we can agree on.” As for his own ideas and opinions, Borchardt also has a focus on fiscal responsibility, with government growth being set at 2 to 3 percent. He would also like to fix the social security set-up to make it more beneficial.
“We have a safety net that is broken all the way around,” he said, “The concept of it is great, but we’ve gotta redo it so that it can be self-funding and not be so hard.” Being pro-Second Amendment, he believes that Iowans have right to carry their guns, though is concerned about the Red Flag law. He also thinks states should have the right to control their own borders.
“We need immigrants… But we don’t have a comprehensive plan to talk about how we want to invite people to come to our country,” he said, “It’s not like I have a vendetta or something – my wife’s an immigrant – we just can’t afford to let everyone in anymore.”
When asked what he’d like Muscatine residents to know about him specifically, he said he wants them to know that he’s “one of them”, and that he understands their problems and wants to focus on fixing them rather than focusing on getting re-elected.
“I get up, I go to work, I understand the problems that people have, and I’m looking to try and craft real solutions instead of just lip-talk,” Borchardt said.
