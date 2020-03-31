Iowa City resident Tim Borchardt is running for Iowa 2nd District seat in House

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I have studied the issues as best I can from someone living an ordinary life,” he said, “and if experience and doing the job is what got us where we are, I think we need to try a different path, because in my opinion the people that are in Washington, D.C. sure haven’t done that good of a job.”

As for his goals, should he win the Iowa 2nd District seat, Borchardt’s biggest focus in on being effective and finding solutions to problems despite divisions within the House. He acknowledged that doing the “big things” are nearly impossible due to this division, and so he would try to get a consensus from both sides on some of the smaller but still important issues.

“I have my own beliefs… but southeast Iowans are a good group of people, and there are some things that I think we can agree on.” As for his own ideas and opinions, Borchardt also has a focus on fiscal responsibility, with government growth being set at 2 to 3 percent. He would also like to fix the social security set-up to make it more beneficial.