The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) visited Muscatine to check on a report of dead fish in the Muscatine Slough. The department determined the fish killed by natural causes.

A press release from the City of Muscatine says after taking water samples and checking for other issues in the slough, the DNR concluded that the fish kill is a natural occurrence affecting carp due to algae at this time of year.

Jeff Limburg, Athletic Facilities Supervisor for the City of Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department, said that there are currently 15-20 dead carp floating around.

“The birds are bringing them on the banks and pathways and enjoying a meal,” Limburg said. “We will continue to remove them and blow pathways.”

Several sites in Iowa are going through the same issue. Fish kills have become a focus of public attention as more interest is being placed on the quality and condition of Iowa's streams and rivers.

Each report of a fish kill will be reviewed to determine whether development of a total maximum daily load (TMDL) limit is appropriate. In the absence of an ongoing source of a pollutant, TMDLs will not be developed for kills caused by a one-time illegal or unauthorized release of manure or other toxic substance. Impacts from this type of fish kill are addressed through Iowa DNR's enforcement procedures. Fish kills attributed to authorized discharges are considered for Section 303(d) listing as the existing, required pollution control measures are not adequate.

People who believe a fish kill has occurred are advised to contact the nearest DNR Field Office or Fisheries Office to provide information about the stream, the location of the kill and any other conditions or observations that may aid in the investigation of the cause and source of the kill.