MUSCATINE — In Iowa, shotgun deer season begins Dec 7.
To coincide with the deer rutting season and the expected high numbers of deer population this time of year, hunters will be out on ‘opening day’ to help control these numbers.
There are two seasons, Dec. 7-11, and Dec 14-22. While Iowa landowners can hunt deer during both, everyone else must pick one.
Of the nearly 108,000 deer successfully hunted in Iowa last year, more than 59,000 came from the shotgun seasons. The Iowa Department of National Resources (DNR) estimated that if left unchecked, Iowa’s deer herd population could grow at a rate of 20-40% per year, doubling in only three years. This population growth could harm Iowa’s crops and land and push them further into populated areas.
Derrick Slutts, state conservation officer for Muscatine County, reported 1,131 deer were killed in Muscatine County last year; 294 during the first and second shotgun seasons. All 775 antlerless tags were sold this year, and Slutts expects at least half the number of deer to be harvested this year.
One of the big concerns for Midwest hunters is Chronic Wasting Disease. It is fatal and can be found in deer, elk, big-horned sheep and other similar hooved animals.
“It’s a chronic disease that all the states around us have pretty bad,” Slutts said.
Muscatine has not had any deer with the disease.
Slutts said antlerless season (Jan 11-29) may cut down on the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease.
“The more deer we can take out of those counties during the antlerless season, the more deer are harvested and hopefully the less chance of disease spreading.”
It has not been shown to pass to humans who consume venison, he said.
Slutts reminds hunters to always carry their hunting license, to wear solid blaze orange vests and, if they’re hunting in a group, to always know where everyone is.
Hunters must report their deer harvest numbers to the DNR by midnight on the day after the deer is tagged or before processing the harvested deer for consumption or taking it to a locker, taxidermist. Reporting can be done at iowadnr.gov, through the Go Outdoors IA app, or by calling the toll-free number listed on the deer tag.
