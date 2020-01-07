MUSCATINE - Iowa Workforce Development has released their analysis of Muscatine County’s 2019 employment rates.
Looking at the numbers released through IWD’S Labor Market Information Division, their estimates report that Muscatine County hit 2.5% unemployment during Nov. 2019.
Throughout 2019, Muscatine County’s percentage fluctuated, with its highest point being in January 2019 at 3.5%. The percentage was at its lowest point during April and May, when it was at 2.1%. Historically, the unemployment Rate in Muscatine County reached its record high of 11.7% in Feb. 2010 and its record low of 2.0% in Oct. 2018, so the 2019 numbers haven’t jumped up too much.
“County rates aren’t seasonally adjusted,” said Kris Henze, Labor Market Research Economist for IWD, “Fluctuations throughout the year are most likely caused by layoffs in manufacturing or construction and due to weather related events.” This is what most likely caused the rate increase during the early winter and spring of 2019, as well as the slight increase from October 2019 to November 2019.
Henze added in April and May, there was a slight increase in reentrants to the workforce. “These are people who were employed at one time and then left the labor force and are now returning.” June 2019 also saw a large number of new entrants that entered the Muscatine workforce, most likely linked to the number of graduates and other people entering the labor force for the first time. Not having enough jobs at the time for all these new entrants is what probably caused the jump from May to June.
According to the Bureau’s numbers, Iowa’s unemployment percentage was 2.6%, causing the state to rank fifth lowest alongside Colorado, Hawaii, New Hampshire, Virginia and Alabama as of December 2019. As for Muscatine County, it followed the average trends of the state’s rate closely, having similar unemployment rates to Iowa as a whole and only being 0.1% lower than the average in the end.
For those who are currently looking for a job in Muscatine or who may need a bit of help with their resume, there are services available - such as IowaWORKS. Along with visiting the office for assistance, which is open on Mondays from 9:30AM to 3:30PM, the Iowa WORKS website offers a variety of services for job seekers.
This includes a ten-step checklist to help potential employees on their path to finding a job, a resume builder, and a cover letter builder as well as a virtual recruiter and a job openings finder. IowaWORKS also schedules events such as job fairs, workshops and job training events, recruitment events and more, posting these events to their site calendar. For more information, visit iowaworks.gov.
