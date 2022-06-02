IowaWorks helps young people find jobs

MUSCATINE — With summer beginning and hundreds of openings at area businesses, Rebecca Paulsen, interim CEO of the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said she was happy to see many of the people attending the chamber’s yearly job fair Thursday were teenagers.

About 40 employers from the Muscatine area gathered in the Muscatine High School activity center to promote jobs and training programs. Also at the event was IowaWorks, which helps place young people with jobs. IowaWorks is part of the Mississippi Valley Workforce Development, a Quad Cities-based state group that provides a variety of programs to enhance the job market.

“I did kind of strategically pick the first week in June knowing that college students are home and high school students are out so those who are kind of eligible in that age range and looking for jobs could find something,” Paulsen said.

Youth outreach specialist DaShawn Banks and youth career navigator Kenzie Failyer worked the IowaWorks table at the fair. They offered young people the chance to get on a career path or get some idea of what kind of work they want to do in the future.

Failyer said she provides job assistance to people between the ages of 14 and 24. She has a spot at the Musser Public Library she mans from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays. She can help with finding specific training or the completion of a general equivalency diploma. She said there are also a variety of internships she can help young people get involved with.

“We have certain eligibility for our programs so we work with anyone who may be low income, food stamps, or someone who might have a disability,” Failyer said. “We work with people in schools who may be pregnant or parenting. We work with people who may already have something going on in their life and we really want to help them get unsubsidized employment when they are done with our program.”

Information about employers in the area seeking workers will be posted on the chamber’s Facebook page for people who were unable to attend the job fair.

People wishing to set up a time to speak with Failyer outside of the Wednesday hours can call (563) 279-4283.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0