All Iowans who live in the 20 counties of the new First Congressional District should be appalled and disgusted with Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

Her campaign manager, Elliott Husbands, displays a photo on his Twitter page of a room draped with the flags of far-right extremist groups on the wall while volunteers hold up Miller-Meeks barn signs. One flag depicts the “Three Percenters”- people who believe in an anti-government concept and who apparently view themselves as modern day Minutemen. Only they’re not yelling “the Redcoats are coming!”, they think the current U.S. government is tyrannical.

The other flag, the “1776” flag, has been adopted by other far-right militias or extremist groups.

Republican Congresswoman Miller-Meeks should tell Iowans that posting the picture was a mistake and rebuke her campaign manager or explain what she really believes in.

You will recall that members of these fringe groups tried to stop the electoral vote count on January 6, 2021, during the Capitol insurrection. They ransacked the U.S. Capitol and five people were killed.

The Southern Poverty Law Center wrote the following about the Oath Keepers (who also display the Three Percenters flag)- “threats to American liberties that Oath Keepers say the federal government is responsible for are in reality a set of baseless conspiracy theories”.

Is Miller-Meeks the person we want to represent the First District, a far-right extremist?

Don Paulson

