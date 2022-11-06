ISP cracks down on bus violations

WAPELLO - Louisa-Muscatine School District transportation officials and the Iowa State Patrol (ISP) have launched a public awareness and enforcement effort to reduce a noticeable rise in school bus warning device violations.

In a recent email, L-M Transportation Director Tyler Hinkhouse explained he had received a number of reported violations near the rural Letts school campus, with key hotspots on Iowa Highway 92, about one-half miles west of the U.S. Highway 61 overpass; Stewart Road in Muscatine County, between 57th Street and Fruitland Road; and 67 Avenue, between 57th Street and Fruitland Road.

“This grouping of violations is the most I’ve dealt with at one time for the district since 2013,” Hinkhouse reported in his email.

Law enforcement has responded to the complaints by issuing citations. Although the exact number was not provided, a staff member at ISP Post #13 in Mt. Pleasant agreed there had been “multiple citations issued in the last two weeks.”

Hinkhouse said the violations varied.

“These are violations from the rear, vehicles overtaking the bus, with either the amber lights flashing or the red lights flashing with the stop arm extended,” he said.

He three violations were reported on Oct. 6, four on Oct. 21, two on Oct. 24, one on Oct. 25 and one on Oct. 28. There was also an incident on Oct. 26 that Hinkhouse highlighted in his email.

“Wednesday, the 26th, a marked state patrol car was parked a few hundred feet south of the stop off the right shoulder. The bus approached the location and was getting ready to stop to unload a student. The trooper had entered the travel lane and a vehicle (that had moved into) the left (passing) lane drove right through with the amber lights flashing. The trooper stopped with the bus as the red lights flashed. As soon as the lights went off on the bus, the overhead lights on the patrol car went on, and they took off after the violating vehicle,” Hinkhouse reported.

Although many drivers likely realize passing a stopped bus from either direction when its red lights are flashing and stop arm extended is illegal, both Hinkhouse and Trooper Jason Marlow, Public Resource Officer-ISP, District 13, pointed out Iowa state law also prohibits passing or overtaking a school bus when the amber lights are active.

The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) webpage of school bus safety (https://iowadot.gov/schoolbus/highway-safety/requiredstopping) describes common scenarios that require stopping for school buses.

Hinkhouse wrote in his email that amber light violations appeared to be the most common offenses, especially for drivers who are following school buses.

However, apparently drivers receiving citations for this and other school bus passing infractions have been learning their lesson.

The Post 13 staffer indicated there did not appear to be many repeat violators, with both local and non-local drivers cited for violations.

Meanwhile, Marlow said Post 13 troopers would continue to monitor the situation, using both marked and unmarked patrol cars.

“Every Trooper in District 13 (is) aware of this,” he wrote in an email.