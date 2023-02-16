MUSCATINE — The Iowa State Patrol has released an updated report regarding an accident Sunday afternoon at F70 and Highway 38 in which three people were killed and five injured, including three juveniles.

The new report says that at about 2:25 p.m. a 2019 Toyota Highlander driven by Louis Labanda, 57, of North Liberty, was eastbound on F70. At the same time a 2012 Dodge Ram driven by Jorge Castaneda Andrade, 60, of Muscatine, was northbound on Highway 38. The report says the Highlander failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by the Ram.

Three fatalities were reported in the accident. All had been riding in the Highlander. The three people killed in the accident were on: Sidonie O. Lubanda, 47, of North Liberty, Petronele N. Bolombelo, 63, of Coralville, and Sophie K. Matand, 58, of Iowa City.

Those injured include Jorge Castaneda Andrade, Elvira Castaneda Andrade, 62, of Muscatine, and three juvenile subjects. They were transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics by ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.