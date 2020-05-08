'It just seemed like the right time': Quinn Riess hopes to move from captain to sheriff

MUSCATINE COUNTY — Captain Quinn Riess has become the third candidate for Muscatine County sheriff following C.J Ryan’s retirement.
“It just seemed like the right time,” Riess said.
Riess, who has worked in law enforcement for 24 years and lived in Muscatine for 21, has held nearly every position within the sheriff’s office. He’s also been a certified Water Rescue/Dive Team diver and K-9 handler.
Riess said he has “valuable and indispensable knowledge” on how to operate the sheriff’s office in the best possible way.
“Sheriff Ryan and I met back toward the end of May last year, and we talked about the possibility of him retiring,” said Riess, “and it’s always been my plan when I started this job to come in at the bottom and go out on top.”
Riess has been more involved in the administration at the sheriff’s office lately, which has allowed him a better insight in terms of what the department does well or could improve on.
“Over the last 24 years of law enforcement, I’ve worked for four different sheriffs …," he said. "I’ve had the ability to learn from many different supervisors, both good and bad attributes.”
Along with continuing to make public safety and maintaining fiscal responsibility his top priorities, Riess has his own goals in mind, should he become sheriff.
“Every administration that I’ve worked for has advanced the office, but I see things that we can do better,” he said.
One of these things is strengthening the communication between the department's different divisions.
“There needs to be a level of communication between top to bottom and bottom to top,” he said.
Riess would also like to provide more in-service training days and opportunities for all divisions.
“We have a number of use-of-force instructors on staff already, and doing yearly in-house training is one thing we’ve struggled with. That’s one thing that I can see being improved on quite a bit.”
For the jail staff, Riess says further training for correctional staff will make the Muscatine County Jail a safer work environment for both the employees and the inmates, as well as limit liabilities.
“There’s always room for improvement from a training standpoint,” he said. “If the staff knows what they’re doing in any given situation, they’re not flying off the cuff, and that prepares them to deal with the situations inside the jail.”
“Every sheriff and supervisor that I’ve worked for has given me opportunities for promotion and special assignments that have allowed me to grow and eventually move into the role I’m doing today as a captain,” Riess added. “I think that broad growth across several different administrations has proven that I have the ability to move up and take on new things.”
