'It just seemed like the right time': Quinn Riess hopes to move from captain to sheriff

“Every administration that I’ve worked for has advanced the office, but I see things that we can do better,” he said.

One of these things is strengthening the communication between the department's different divisions.

“There needs to be a level of communication between top to bottom and bottom to top,” he said.

Riess would also like to provide more in-service training days and opportunities for all divisions.

“We have a number of use-of-force instructors on staff already, and doing yearly in-house training is one thing we’ve struggled with. That’s one thing that I can see being improved on quite a bit.”

For the jail staff, Riess says further training for correctional staff will make the Muscatine County Jail a safer work environment for both the employees and the inmates, as well as limit liabilities.

“There’s always room for improvement from a training standpoint,” he said. “If the staff knows what they’re doing in any given situation, they’re not flying off the cuff, and that prepares them to deal with the situations inside the jail.”

“Every sheriff and supervisor that I’ve worked for has given me opportunities for promotion and special assignments that have allowed me to grow and eventually move into the role I’m doing today as a captain,” Riess added. “I think that broad growth across several different administrations has proven that I have the ability to move up and take on new things.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.