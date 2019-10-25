MUSCATINE - October is often considered the beginning of the season of holidays and fun, but it’s also the beginning of a not-so-fun season: Flu season.
While the flu can strike year-round, October to February is when flu viruses are most common, often peaking in December. This is why doctors recommend a flu vaccination in October, just before the season kicks into high gear, though they're recommended any time of the season.
Symptoms include fever, coughs, runny noses and sore throats, aches and fatigue. No one really knows how serious flu will be once it hits, but those at greater risk, children ages 6 months to 5 years, pregnant women, adults age 65 or older, and people with health conditions or those who travel often should seek out the vaccine.
Jim Wester of Wester Drug in Muscatine said that they’ve probably given about 750-1,000 flu shots so far this season. All of Muscatine's pharmacies are offering them, he said.
“We’re in a busy society. People say ‘I’ll do it tomorrow’ and they’ll keep putting it off,” Wester said, “They think they aren’t going to get the flu and just don’t want to bother.”
According to the researchers at the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this year’s flu shot offers a 47 percent protection against all circulating strains. This is up from last year’s 29 percent effectiveness rate. While flu shots may not be completely foolproof and the effectiveness of the vaccine can vary by season, they help keep people with a weakened immune system healthy.
Last year, the CDC reported that despite the lower effectiveness rate “vaccinations during 2017-2018 were estimated to prevent 7.1 million illnesses, 3.7 million medical visits, 109,000 hospitalizations and 8,000 deaths”.
“You may have an acute form of the flu, but someone that you’re coughing or sneezing near may get a full blown version of it as a result,” Wester said.
But there are some you think the possible reaction to the shot is worse than the flu. Wester says it's the ‘best guess estimate’ of which strain of flu will be the most common that year, and will help build up a resistance to other strains that might not have been included in the vaccine.
“I liken the flu shot to a shotgun. If you’re shooting a shotgun and you miss the target (the target being the flu, in this case), some of that shrapnel is still going to go off to the side and damage the target, even if the target wasn’t completely destroyed.”
