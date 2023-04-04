TIPTON — While the farmstead in rural Cedar County took Bill and Deb Norton’s family over 150 years to build, it took only a few seconds to be destroyed Friday.

On Monday, Norton led several insurance agents through the remains of the century farm, explaining the tornado that appeared suddenly Friday. Inside the remains of the house, which had been blown off its foundation, family members dug through the wreckage to salvage family heirlooms. The grandchildren were working in the remains of the barns.

“It looked pretty normal,” Norton remembers of the events of Friday afternoon. “It was a little stormy. As I came up here (the road in front of the house) a couple pieces of hail hit me.”

At about 5:30 p.m. Friday, Bill Norton had been collecting hay in his pickup, the overcast afternoon not stopping the need for chores to be done. As the rain started, Deb Norton and the couple’s son Caleb and grandson Clayton Guyer ran to the house for shelter. Bill Norton remained in the truck on the roadway, when he saw it.

“I saw a funnel cloud in front of me really high,” he said. “Within a second all you could see was black. It was just kaboom. I’ve never seen anything happen so fast. It wasn’t like it was black or stormy out.”

As Bill ducked for cover in the bed of his pickup, the remainder of the family was running for the basement of the house when the EF2 tornado, which spins at speed of about 125 mph, struck. Deb Norton was blown out of the house through a wall that was removed by the storm. She commented to her son that she “remembers following the dining table out of the house.” She suffered an injury to her kneecap for which she has been hospitalized. The family expects her to be released Monday.

Caleb recalls that from inside the house everything seemed to “explode.” He said the family members had gotten into a doorway for safety.

“It wasn’t very long … it was just a few seconds,” Caleb said. “When it was over, everything was just gone. The whole north wall was missing. Tables, chairs, everything on the counters, were outside.”

As quickly as it had begun, it was over.

The tornado was part of an outbreak of storms that impacted the Midwest, South and Eastern United States. During the storms at least 32 people were killed and 130 injured.

Even while working through the wreckage of the farmstead, Bill Norton commented that he was blessed, as none of his family had been killed. There was likewise no loss of animal life. Only shortly after the storm had left, the neighbors began arriving to offer assistance.

“However it works out, I am so blessed with the neighborhood — family and friends,” Bill Norton said. “That night — we have registered Holsteins — and we had cows and heifers just roaming around. People began coming — I’d say we had 150 or 200 people — and they had a human fence. The neighbor had a lot we could put the cattle in. They just walked them one after the other down the lane.”

A GoFundMe site has been set up to help with the recovery at https://www.gofundme.com/f/norton-family-tornado-recovery?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR3Kleqsfu1Zbw8JwbsJKxebSJuiDdFvZ7crOWL0GwHFcifKrdV-vUNtc-0. The site had collected over $20,000 by Monday evening.

The farmstead was established in 1849 by the Whitmer family. Peter Whitmer Sr., Bill Norton’s great-grandfather, had come from Ohio with his son Josiah and homesteaded the land. The Nortons are the fourth generation to live on the farmstead. The house had been built in 1932, and it was a Sears and Roebuck kit house. The windows had been installed lower than normal so the family could look through them.