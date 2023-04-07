The Muscatine County engineer is working to identify dangerous uncontrolled rural intersections to have signage installed after two complaints were received Monday morning.

During the public comment section of the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors’ regular meeting, citizen Morgan Kent said that in traveling on rural roads in Muscatine County, she had found several intersections with no stop signs.

“I believe it is a big safety issue,” she said. “I wanted to shed light on the issue and see what the board’s plan was for these uncontrolled intersections.”

Citizen Josh Christofferson also raised concerns about uncontrolled intersections during the meeting. He said his son had been involved in an accident. He also said the supervisors had answered a lot of questions regarding the intersections, and he asked if there had been any progress on the concern.

“Is it going to happen is one of my questions,” he said.

Chair Scott Sauer said the engineering department was working on the issue now. He said when the engineer reported to the board, the decisions about signage would be addressed. Supervisor Danny Chick commented that the inventory being taken by the department had always identified about 110 intersections.

Supervisor Jeff Sorenson said Muscatine County had not had a formal policy for determining signage and had always used Iowa Department of Transportation guidelines. The engineering department is checking with other counties to see what policies are in place throughout the state.

When the project is presented to the supervisors there will be budget implications, Sorenson said. The budget is set every year in March, and funding would have to be determined. Chick commented that some signage could be installed in the 2024 fiscal year, but some signage may still be a year out. A traffic study would also be required before the signs are installed.

“I’d like to think it will happen quickly, but it will be a process,” Sorenson said.

The supervisors also approved an application for a 2023 Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act grant with the city of Muscatine. No matching funds were required. The only possible expense to the county is if people taking the training earn overtime hours. The grant will be for over $200,000. The grant is administered through the U.S. Department of Justice.

Muscatine County Sheriff Quinn Riess explained the program would train staff from the police, fire, and sheriff’s departments to meet with other members who need help because of an incident they were involved in. He said the overall goal was to keep the mental health of staff members in check. The program has already been in use with the city of Muscatine police and fire departments.

“I can think of a couple that we had to deal with in just the last couple of months,” Riess said. “Last year we had an incident at the jail that some of the staff was having a hard time with. We brought a team similar to what we are looking at here into the jail to sit down and talk with our jail staff.”

He commented that law enforcement and first responders had a higher incidence of suicide, alcohol abuse and divorce.

Riess said most mental health training available to first responders dealt with helping civilians in crisis.