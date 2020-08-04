'It's a go': Muscatine Running Club to hold annual Watermelon Stampede next weekend

MUSCATINE — Despite all odds, a summer tradition continues next weekend in Muscatine.
At 6 p.m. Friday, August 14 and 8 a.m. Saturday, August 15, the Muscatine Running Club will hold its annual Watermelon Stampede.
The Stampede for kids age 12 or younger will be at the Muscatine High SChool track Friday night while the 5k and 10k Stampedes in Downtown Muscatine, start at 4th Street and Iowa Avenue Saturday morning.
This will be the race’s 43rd year, according to the race director Dell Wagner. “The Watermelon Stampede started back in 1978, it was part of the Great River Days celebration… After running became a craze, every small community added a run to their celebration.”
Many summer events have been canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Muscatine Running Club had no intention of canceling the Watermelon Stampede, Wagner said. He expects the average number of racers, if not more than usual.
“We didn’t know whether we would have 50 people or 500 people, but with two weeks to go, we have over 150 entrees,” Wagner said. “With the anticipation of runners waiting until the last minute to sign up, we could have a good solid crowd of 300-400 people again this year.”
Due to the pandemic, the Muscatine Running Club will take precautions for this year’s races. One is the use of chip timing results for all Champions and age group winners, assuring that racers don’t have to crowd to the front because their time doesn’t start until they cross a certain point. Race volunteers will wear masks and gloves, and hand sanitizing stations will be available.
“We’re taking the normal precautions that we think other groups have taken to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Wagner said. “We think that the precautions that we’re taking will make everybody as safe as they possibly could be, and no worse than, let’s say, going into Walmart or Hy-Vee.”
Depending on the number of runners, there may be a modified “wave” start to allow for social distancing. “We have a whole city block to space out these 400 people,” said Wagner, “it’s not as if we’re trying to crowd them into a small grid.” Wearing masks and social distancing are also being strongly recommended during non-running event activities, and single-serve bottled water and packaged snacks will be provided after each race.
“I’ve been race director for 33 years, and one of the things I like to boast about is that this is the largest single-day sporting event with Muscatine participation,” he said. “It’s a local race on city streets, it’s a hometown event, and that just makes it special — and I don’t know of very many races that give watermelons for first place.”
Wagner said the City Council granted the running club permission to hold the race and Governor Kim Reynolds does not have any restrictions in place that could stop the race, so it made sense to still have it.
“I know we’re gonna have some people that come from a fairly long ways away because this is probably one of only three or four races in Southeast Iowa this year because everything else is cancelled,” he said. But while many are sure to be happy that the Stampede is still on, Wagner acknowledges others may see it as reckless. He said it is the runner's decision to participate.
“I wanted to see if we could keep the race going, and when we put our application into the city and the City Council voted unanimously to let us use city streets, it became a go for this year,” he said. “Right or wrong, it’s a go.”
Registration is at www.machlink.com/~muscatinerunningclub/, or at the Muscatine Y. Registration costs $20 for racers, $10 for cross country team members and coaches runners younger than 12 years old.
