'It's a go': Muscatine Running Club to hold annual Watermelon Stampede next weekend

“We’re taking the normal precautions that we think other groups have taken to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Wagner said. “We think that the precautions that we’re taking will make everybody as safe as they possibly could be, and no worse than, let’s say, going into Walmart or Hy-Vee.”

Depending on the number of runners, there may be a modified “wave” start to allow for social distancing. “We have a whole city block to space out these 400 people,” said Wagner, “it’s not as if we’re trying to crowd them into a small grid.” Wearing masks and social distancing are also being strongly recommended during non-running event activities, and single-serve bottled water and packaged snacks will be provided after each race.

“I’ve been race director for 33 years, and one of the things I like to boast about is that this is the largest single-day sporting event with Muscatine participation,” he said. “It’s a local race on city streets, it’s a hometown event, and that just makes it special — and I don’t know of very many races that give watermelons for first place.”

Wagner said the City Council granted the running club permission to hold the race and Governor Kim Reynolds does not have any restrictions in place that could stop the race, so it made sense to still have it.