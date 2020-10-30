It's daylight saving time again, which means its time to check your smoke detectors

MUSCATINE — This Sunday at 2 a.m., residents will set their clocks back one hour for Daylight Saving Time.
For anyone who needs a reminder, the classic phrase goes “spring forward, fall back”, meaning that for all clocks that don’t need to be physically reset, 2 a.m. will become 1 a.m.
It’s also a time to check smoke detectors.
Many firefighters, including Muscatine Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman, recommend checking the dates on a house’s smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and changing their batteries during each Daylight Saving Time.
“This is something we’ve been pushing nationwide for years,” Hartman said, “Anytime you have to change your clock, change the battery in your smoke detector.”
Though a battery may last longer than six months, changing the batteries in an alarm twice a year assures the alarm is ready and working year round. It’s also a good time to test each smoke detector and clean out any dust or dirt built-up, which could affect an alarm’s effectiveness.
Additionally, people should check the age of their smoke alarms each time they change the batteries. “People don’t realize that any detector that is 10 years old or older needs to be replaced,” Hartman said, adding that after 10 years, most sensors start to go bad and become unreliable.
In many instances, both homes and lives could have been saved if there were a working smoke detector. CO2 detectors are also required in all Iowa homes, and should be tested and replaced just as often as smoke detectors.
Along with adjusting each clock in a home the night before Daylight Saving in order to avoid confusion in the morning, people should also give their internal clocks time to reset as well by going to bed early.
While it may be tempting to nap or change up an established sleeping schedule, experts say that the best way to adjust is sticking to a typical schedule during the day.
