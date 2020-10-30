It's daylight saving time again, which means its time to check your smoke detectors

MUSCATINE — This Sunday at 2 a.m., residents will set their clocks back one hour for Daylight Saving Time.

For anyone who needs a reminder, the classic phrase goes “spring forward, fall back”, meaning that for all clocks that don’t need to be physically reset, 2 a.m. will become 1 a.m.

It’s also a time to check smoke detectors.

Many firefighters, including Muscatine Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman, recommend checking the dates on a house’s smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and changing their batteries during each Daylight Saving Time.

“This is something we’ve been pushing nationwide for years,” Hartman said, “Anytime you have to change your clock, change the battery in your smoke detector.”

Though a battery may last longer than six months, changing the batteries in an alarm twice a year assures the alarm is ready and working year round. It’s also a good time to test each smoke detector and clean out any dust or dirt built-up, which could affect an alarm’s effectiveness.