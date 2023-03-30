COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The announcement that Iowa Wesleyan University in Mt. Pleasant will be closing its doors in May will leave the Columbus Community School District wondering where new teachers will come from.

Jeff Maeder, superintendent of Columbus and Winfield-Mt. Union school districts, said that new teachers are hard to come by. Each year both districts host at least one student teacher from Iowa Wesleyan.

“The biggest impact to the districts will be our pipeline for new teachers,” he said. “One of their(Iowa Wesleyan’s) stronger programs was their teacher education program. We have hired a lot of teacher from Iowa Wesleyan over the years. It is going to have some effect in that way. I’m not sure how much yet, but certainly a lot of people from southeastern Iowa who are going into teaching look at Iowa Wesleyan.”

Maeder commented that finding new teachers is “challenging.” He said the districts still have full-time teacher openings from 2022.

“Not as many people go into teaching anymore,” he said. “It has to do with the politics and how society looks at the profession.”

On Tuesday, the University’s board of trustees voted unanimously to close the private college at the end of the academic year on May 31. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will take control of the campus after Iowa Wesleyan closes. The college owes the USDA about $26 million in mortgages and loan guarantees to the USDA.

Maeder commented the announcement of the closure came as a complete surprise, saying he had no idea the university was experiencing financial issues. He said both the school districts and Iowa Wesleyan have had a close working relationship. He said it is too early to know what the district will do to address the issue of Iowa Wesleyan’s closure.

The Muscatine Community School District and Muscatine Community College had not returned a request for information about the impact of the closure before press time.

About 850 Iowa Wesleyan students will be able to finish their degrees through agreements with other colleges.

The trustees cited increased operating costs, enrollment trends and a decline in donations as reasons for the closure. They also cited Gov. Kim Reynolds’ denial of a request for $12 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

After the announcement, Reynolds said the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Workforce Development would work with Mt. Pleasant businesses to keep the economy strong.

Previously Iowa Wesleyan had to collect $4.6 million in order to remain open through December, 2019. The amount was received through a combination of community donations and leveraging real estate.