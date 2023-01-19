 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MUSCATINE GUNFIRE

James held on $10,000 bond

A Fruitland man who was charged in connection with a drive-by shooting Wednesday remains in the Muscatine County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 cash-only bond with a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 27.

According to court records, Christian Lee James, 18, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony that can bring up to 10 years in prison. The charge sheet alleges that James, with the intent to injure, or provoke fear or anger, was a party to discharging a dangerous weapon early Wednesday at a private residence in the 1300 block of Oak Street in Muscatine.

The report said James was in a moving vehicle on a public roadway at about 1:02 a.m. Wednesday when a firearm was discharged by an occupant toward a specific residence. According to an earlier news release, two other subjects had been arrested at the same time James was. While the names have not been released because of the ages of the subjects, they were a 17-year-old Muscatine girl and a 16-year-old Davenport boy.

The report said the residence was hit with gunfire several times. It also said the residence was occupied by more than one person at the time of the incident. The report said James was in a position to have specific knowledge of the act that occurred and was present when attempts were made to flee the scene. The report also said James admitted involvement in the incident.

Additionally, a no-contact order has been filed in reference to the case.

