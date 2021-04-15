Jefferson Elementary in Muscatine uses cereal fundraiser to create a 'domino effect'

MUSCATINE — Jefferson Elementary in Muscatine is known for its successful school-wide fundraisers and events. This newest one may take it to the next level.
The Jefferson Cereal Challenge began on April 9, inspired by a similar challenge at another school. The goal is to collect 6,000 boxes of cereal.
“We had teachers show their students a video of the challenge, and then asked our students if this was something we could do at Jefferson, asking them how many boxes they thought we would need, what skills would we need to help us think about this challenge, and how could we use this challenge to make a positive impact in our community,” fourth grade teacher Mary Nietzel said.
Jefferson students will collect cereal boxes from classmates and the community until May 21. Each class has a goal of 250 boxes.
The cereal will go to Salvation Army of Muscatine County and the Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA) to help feed those in need.
The students have collected 306 boxes of cereal so far, Nietzel said.
“We have an amazing community here in Muscatine,” she said, “I know a local bank has already offered to have a cereal box drive for us. On top of a lot of students bringing in 110 boxes here and there this week, we had a second graders bring in 64 boxes (on Thursday).”
Before they give all the cereal away, the students will create a giant domino display that will stretch all through the Jefferson Elementary building as an educational opportunity.
In science, for example, they will study chain reactions and the kinetic energy needed for a successful domino display. Other classes will use the domino chain to study engineering, measurement and prediction, and use these lessons to set up their display for the best results possible.
“I’ve seen the fifth graders measuring the hallways to estimate the amount of boxes needed to cover that amount of space, while the 6th graders are using the engineering process to find ways to get the cereal boxes to fall both up and down the stairs,” Nietzel said.
In the younger grades, students are learning sorting and counting strategies. As for Nietzel’s fourth grade class, they are focusing on their writing skills by creating fliers to advertise the Cereal Challenge and writing interview questions with the hopes of interviewing someone from a popular cereal corporation.
One of the biggest lessons the staff hopes their students take away from this challenge? Kindness.
By using cereal boxes that were donated to feed people in the community, students will be able to see first-hand how spreading kindness and being generous can, in a sense, create a domino effect by not only helping others but also spreading that mindset and inspiring others to be kind.
“Given the difficult year our students have faced, we really wanted to provide them with an engaging project that allows them to take what they have been learning and use it to positively impact a community that does a lot for our schools,” Nietzel said.
Though the students are excited and nervous about collecting enough cereal boxes and creating a memorable and successful display, Nietzel and her fellow teachers believe in them wholeheartedly. “We have a school full of amazing Jefferson Muskies, and I’m confident we will beat the world record and help some wonderful community members in the process.”