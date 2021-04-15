Jefferson Elementary in Muscatine uses cereal fundraiser to create a 'domino effect'

MUSCATINE — Jefferson Elementary in Muscatine is known for its successful school-wide fundraisers and events. This newest one may take it to the next level.

The Jefferson Cereal Challenge began on April 9, inspired by a similar challenge at another school. The goal is to collect 6,000 boxes of cereal.

“We had teachers show their students a video of the challenge, and then asked our students if this was something we could do at Jefferson, asking them how many boxes they thought we would need, what skills would we need to help us think about this challenge, and how could we use this challenge to make a positive impact in our community,” fourth grade teacher Mary Nietzel said.

Jefferson students will collect cereal boxes from classmates and the community until May 21. Each class has a goal of 250 boxes.

The cereal will go to Salvation Army of Muscatine County and the Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA) to help feed those in need.

The students have collected 306 boxes of cereal so far, Nietzel said.