Jefferson Elementary uses portrait project to help students celebrate diversity

“We want our kids really prepared to live in a multi-racial democracy and find appreciation for one another's backgrounds. Typically our schools have been more norm to a white experience, because they’ve been primarily all white children,” Steel said. “But now, we’re very diverse. About 50% of our students are kids from different backgrounds and different races.”

The portrait project included a conversation about how unique and beautiful each student is, and a discussion about why people have different skin tones.

“It has to do with the melanin in our skin, as opposed to any other reason,” Steel said. “We’re starting to teach our kids how to really appreciate diversity, define harmony in diversity and a sense of importance related to including everybody, from different backgrounds, cultures and races. So this project just tied into that idea that we’re going to really work toward.”

Recently, the school acquired $2,000 of more diverse books for the library and classrooms, a project started by first grade teacher and PTO parent Mackenzie Strouf.

“I did a Donor’s Choose, which is an online platform where teachers can go to request a project to be funded," Strouf said. She requested more diverse books, after realizing how few of them there where in her classroom library.