Jefferson Elementary uses portrait project to help students celebrate diversity

MUSCATINE — Self-portraits are a familiar school art project for many. It’s a project that gives students a chance to draw themselves, and show the people how they see themselves.
At Jefferson Elementary, the "Colors of the World" self-portrait project takes this idea to the next level, thanks to an amazing box of crayons.
Students create portraits as accurate as possible with Crayola’s new “Colors of the World” crayon set, which features 24 crayons in varying skin-tone colors. Art teacher Wendy Waltert Stansberry created color pallet cards to help students figure which crayon matches their skin tone.
“I’ve always done a portrait unit with kids K-6, and it’s always been pointing out their differences in their hair, their eyes, their nose and pointing those things out to show what makes each one of them an individual,” Stansberry said on a video posted to the Muscatine Community School District YouTube channel. “So the Colors of the World crayons just added a new element to that, because then they could really get into how different all of their skin tones were.”
The portraits will be displayed in the halls and classrooms at Jefferson before going home with students.
“The kids were very excited about it,” Jefferson Principal, Dr. Kandy Steel said, adding they’ll do more next year, including a themed unit on race and diversity that will be featured in all of the grades.
“We want our kids really prepared to live in a multi-racial democracy and find appreciation for one another's backgrounds. Typically our schools have been more norm to a white experience, because they’ve been primarily all white children,” Steel said. “But now, we’re very diverse. About 50% of our students are kids from different backgrounds and different races.”
The portrait project included a conversation about how unique and beautiful each student is, and a discussion about why people have different skin tones.
“It has to do with the melanin in our skin, as opposed to any other reason,” Steel said. “We’re starting to teach our kids how to really appreciate diversity, define harmony in diversity and a sense of importance related to including everybody, from different backgrounds, cultures and races. So this project just tied into that idea that we’re going to really work toward.”
Recently, the school acquired $2,000 of more diverse books for the library and classrooms, a project started by first grade teacher and PTO parent Mackenzie Strouf.
“I did a Donor’s Choose, which is an online platform where teachers can go to request a project to be funded," Strouf said. She requested more diverse books, after realizing how few of them there where in her classroom library.
Strouf wanted enough so they could be naturally mixed in. “Most of the people who funded this project are people I don’t even know, and so I’m just glad to see that other people think that’s a need for classrooms, as well,” she said.
“I just think that it’s so important for kids to see themselves represented in books, because they need to have literature they connect with. You learn a lot of lessons from books, and when you can relate to the characters, you take those lessons more to heart,” Strouf said.
“It’s not just the Colors of the World, and it’s not just the library, but it’s this overall idea that our teachers really want to embrace all kids,” Steel said.