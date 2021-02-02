Jefferson teacher wins virtual learning scholarship for her kindergarten class

With her scholarship, Seaba will be able to take her class on a virtual field trip to Rocky Mountain National Park to meet different virtual animals and learn about their characteristics and how their biology helps them survive such a unique environment.

Already planning ahead, Seaba said that she hoped she and her class could also take a virtual tour of an aquarium or somewhere similar to go along with their unit on whales.

“We hope Ms. Seaba’s Kindergarteners are delighted to meet real animals that bring this subject matter to life,” Stenberg said. She added that she and her team at CAP hope that their scholarship inspires Seaba to continue using their virtual field trips and other distance learning opportunities to both teach her students and give them fun experiences.

“We plan to follow up with Ms. Seaba to hear how the virtual field trip went and feature her in a story to showcase the wonderful educational opportunities students have when bandwidth is not a barrier,” Stenberg said.

Teachers from across Iowa as well as Illinois, Kansas, Connecticut, New York, Ohio and Oklahoma were also given CILC scholarships, and will be able to choose from over 1,900 programs for their class. It is expected that over 1,600 students will benefit from these scholarships.

To learn more about the Internet2 CAP program, visit https://internet2.edu/k12curriculumresources.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.