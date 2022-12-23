Jersey Mike's opens in Muscatine

On the day of the open house when the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a ribbon cutting for the new Jersey Mike’s Subs in Muscatine, the franchise contributed $2,000 to Muscatine Charities.

In the week before the event, Jersey Mike’s, which moved into its new location at 415 Cleveland St., held a special fundraiser that allowed people with coupons to contribute $2 to Muscatine Charities to receive a regular sub. The franchise is known for its fresh-sliced/fresh-grilled subs. The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

“Jersey Mike’s is known for giving back and making a difference in their communities,” franchise co-owner Michelle Hunt said. “It’s one of the reasons our family got involved in Jersey Mike’s. This fundraiser will help Muscatine Charities impact multiple families in Muscatine, benefiting our community.”

Jersey Mike’s has more than 2,300 locations nationwide. The franchise prides itself on serving fresh ingredients on in-store freshly baked bread. The premium meats and cheeses are sliced on the spot and topped with fresh vegetables. The authentic Jersey cheesesteaks are grilled fresh.

Guests can place orders in-store or for pickup through the website or the Jersey Mike’s app. Additionally delivery is available through third-party deliverers. Curbside pickup is available for people placing an order with the Jersey Mike’s app.

The franchise began in 1956 at a storefront location in Point Pleasant, N.J., at a restaurant called Mike’s Subs. At the time there were few franchise restaurants. At the time the submarine sandwich was relatively new in American society. In 1971, Peter Cancro began working at the restaurant while in high school. He grew to love the restaurant and at the age of 17 — before he could legally slice a sub — he became the owner and proprietor. New local outlets soon followed.

Today, Cancro is CEO of Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems Inc., overseeing over 2,000 open and under-development locations.

Hunt commented that Jersey Mike’s would again fundraise to support Muscatine Charities during the Month and Day of giving, March 2023. This is in addition to other systemwide initiatives throughout the year, including raising $3.6 million for Feeding America the weekend before Thanksgiving.

“Our family has been in the restaurant business since 1968 and are proud to bring Jersey Mike’s to the Muscatine Community,” Hunt said. “Our sincerest thanks for your support.”