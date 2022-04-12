Jindrich clarifies statement made during pit bull discussion

MUSCATINE – During the discussion on the first reading of whether the city’s ban on pit bull dogs should be lifted, city council member John Jindrich made a few mistakes as he spoke in opposition to lifting the ban.

During the April 7 regular Muscatine City Council meeting, Jindrich cited statistics from the Muscatine Humane Society on the number of pit bulls that had to be euthanized because they weren’t being adopted. The first reading of the ordinance striking Title 6, Chapter 9 (keeping of pit bulls) from the Muscatine City code was approved 5-2 with Jindrich and council member Dennis Froelich voting against the lifting of the ban.

“I am the first to admit when I am wrong and I was not accurate with the 2019 numbers that I referenced,” he said, according to a news release from the city. “I have great respect and admiration for the Muscatine Humane Society and the work they do. I commend their efforts to rehome not only pit bulls but all breeds of dogs and cats.”

During the meeting, Jindrich stated that 29 pit bull dogs had been taken in by the Muscatine Humane Society in 2019 and 26 had been euthanized. The number of euthanized pit bulls was in error, Jindrich said. He clarified that of the 29 pit bulls taken in by the Humane Society, four were adopted, 10 were returned to their owners, two were transferred to other shelters, one puppy died from the parvo virus, and four remained in the shelter until 2020. Of the original 29, only 8 were determined to be unadoptable.

The second reading of the ordinance to amend the city code to allow the ownership of pit bulls in the city will be held during the April 21 meeting, and third reading will be during the May 5 meeting.

