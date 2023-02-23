MUSCATINE — People looking for a seasonal job or extra work in the warm months will have the opportunity to meet with city representatives when the Parks and Rec department holds a job fair March 18.

With over 100 seasonal jobs for the city of Muscatine available, people interested in a full-time or a part-time job are invited to stop by the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course clubhouse from 10 a.m. to noon. A variety of opportunities are available including Aquatic Center Manager, lifeguards, slide attendants, cashiers, equipment operators, office clerk, Golf Clubhouse supervisors, gas dock attendants, recreation program leaders, seasonal maintenance laborers, groundskeepers and College Search Kickoff program assistants.

“Some positions will start as early as the first week of March, and some positions go all the way through late fall,” Kelsie Stafford, program supervisor, said. “A lot of them are just summer positions. We have a lot of things available for a lot of different ages.”

She said this many open positions is common for the city. While some of the positions are more difficult to fill than others, Stafford is optimistic this year because there is a recommendation for the city council to raise wages on the council’s March 2 agenda.

All the hiring supervisors will be present at the fair to discuss applicants’ interests. While no formal interviews will be done, the hiring process will be discussed. Workers can help people fill pout applications or interested persons may also fill out an application ahead of time by downloading a copy from the City of Muscatine website.

Stafford said people unable to make it to the fair can see what jobs are open on the city of Muscatine website at the career center page.

For more information, please contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at (563) 263-0241.