MUSCATINE — John Delaney believes he is the person who can bring a divided nation together.
“The American people ask a question, and the person who answers it the best is the person I believe should be president," the Democratic presidential candidate said Sunday during a campaign stop at Muscatine Family Restaurant. "I think the question they’re asking right now is who is the person who can take this terribly divided nation and start bring us back together.”
Delaney, an entrepreneur, represented Maryland's sixth congressional district from 2013-19. He was the first candidate to visit each of Iowa's 99 counties.
Delaney was in Muscatine Sunday to meet with potential caucus voters as part of his “Send a Message” tour.
“I want to go to as many small towns as possible and deliver this message of working together, because small town communities need this message more than anyone,” said Delaney.
“We always thought about our lives as a third learning, a third earning and a third serving,” Delaney said, explaining his perspective growing up in a “blue collar family.” His experience as an entrepreneur and congressman give him the skills necessary to be president, he said.
Delaney shared his plans for health care, the rural economy, jobs and climate change. Small rural towns get “left behind” by government in favor of big cities, he said, and he wants to make the economy work for all Americans. He hopes to improve access to Small Business Administration Loans, cut red tape for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and build rural broadband networks across the heartland.
He also encouraged voters to not base their choice in the Democratic caucus on just one issue, and to work together to solve the country’s issues. “You cannot be a one-issue voter and serve the common good. To serve the common good, you’ve gotta look at the needs of all the common people and you have to look at all their struggles and all the things that effect their lives.”
After his speech, Delaney opened the floor up to comments and questions from residents.
“This isn’t about me. This is about whatever I can do to make a difference in the lives of other human beings. And that’s exactly why I’m running for president,” Delaney said, “I promise in my heart that I will be the kind of leader this country needs.”
