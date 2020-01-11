MUSCATINE -- As part of the “We Know Joe” bus tour event, former Secretary of State John Kerry stopped by Muscatine this Saturday on behalf of presidential nominee Joe Biden.
Kerry was also joined by former Congressional Black Caucus chair Emanuel Cleaver II of Missouri, DCCC Frontline Co-Chair Ami Bera of California, and Congressional Hispanic Caucus ember Lou Correa.
All four guests visited with residents at the Biden for President Muscatine Office, braving the cold in order to make their support for the nominee known.
“What I want, having been in Congress for 15 years, is what my dad has always wanted,” said Congressman Cleaver II, “A good car in good shape that can make it down the road and back. That’s who I want in a president. You don’t have to worry about (Joe Biden) running off the road.”
The three congressmen discussed their various reasons for why they supported former Vice President Biden, both personal and national. This included wanting a president who had respect for congress, could represent the people and who could repair relationships with U.S. allies, wanting someone who could heal and unite the country as well as lead the world, and understanding that Biden’s long experience in government was an important asset.
Congressman Bera added that he was sure Biden would support Iowa farmers, understanding their “trade not aid” wants. After this, Kerry gave his perspective on the candidate.
“I’ve seen Joe up close and personal, and he is everything my colleagues here have described him as being, and I love that about him,” Kerry said.
Kerry went on to call Biden “down to earth” and hardworking, deeming him the complete opposite of Donald Trump and the perfect comparison to the country. “(Joe Biden) is running for president because he’s seen what’s happened to the country, and he feels a deep responsibility to do something about it.”
At the end of the event, Kerry and his team took questions and comments from Muscatine residents before encouraging everyone there to caucus for Biden, insisting that he was the only candidate who had a chance of beating President Trump.
“Everything we care about in this country is at stake,” said Kerry, “Please do this hard work of restoring our own democracy.”
