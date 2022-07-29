John Norwood visits Muscatine

MUSCATINE – With the Nov. 8 elections coming up quickly, Iowa Secretary of Agricultural candidate John Norwood visited Muscatine Thursday afternoon to discuss advocating for the needs of all food producers in Iowa.

The current Soil and Water Commissioner for Polk County, Norwood describes himself as a “Tip O’Neil style Democrat.” He said that he is running for Secretary of Agriculture because he feels Iowa needs a modern vision for the “highly productive but unbalanced” agricultural production system. Norwood hopes to look after farmers and agricultural producers and at the same time look out for the needs of all Iowans. He said his goal is to “build Iowa to last.”

“Iowa is ground zero for agriculture,” he said. “There is only one state that beats us for the dollar value of the agricultural output of the state – California. It’s over 10 times our size and over three times our land mass.”

Norwood led an agricultural trust including cattle ranching in California, where he worked closely with growers, ranchers and city and county planners. He grew up in the Boston, Mass. area, and has spent 20 years in the Midwest.

Norwood said Iowa is a system that is “out of balance.” He said balance is important because the system has to be in balance to be sustainable for a long period. He discussed the importance of water purity in Iowa and the need to minimize soil loss. Another way the state is out of balance, he said, is many small communities are losing population. He said the state doesn’t want just mega farms.

He said to building Iowa to last, themes needed to be focused on include resilience to such things as climate change; diversity, to be able to provide any kind of product needed as well as diversity of scale so decisions are not always geared toward big farms; and inclusion, so anyone who wants to can get a chance to farm.

“Iowa has the chance to become the Saudi Arabia of farm producing,” he said. ‘What do I mean by that? Saudi Arabia is the swing producer. They have so much oil they can turn it on or turn it off. I feel if Iowa set up a system that wasn’t dependent on growing corn and beans that would be better for the oil and better for our country.”