Josh Turner to headline 2023 county fair

WEST LIBERTY — After five months of searching for the perfect headlining musical act for the 2023 Muscatine County Fair, the fair board announced Tuesday that multi-platinum country music superstar Josh Turner will take the stage on July 22, 2023.

According to a press release, Turner has sold more than 8.5 million albums and amassing more than 2.5 billion global streams. Turner signed to MCA in 2003 after making his debut in 2001 at the Grand Ole Opry. He has recorded several No. 1 hits and his song “Time of Love” is considered the biggest country hit of 2012, according to Billboard.

“We started looking for our concert very shortly after our 2022 Fair,” fair manager Kelsey Meyers said. “It was a long time coming, but we are very excited to have him.”

Fun passes, which include access to all grandstand events during fair week, are on sale for $45 before June 1. After June 1 they will be $55. Track passes, which allow fans to be closest to the stage, are an additional $10. Concert tickets are $30 and track tickets are $35 before June 1.

Meyers said to secure Turner for the fair, the board works through an agency to find talent. She explained the agency knows the talent and works with the fair regarding such things as budget and time frame. The agent then discusses opportunities with the talent’s agent.

The grandstand events for the fair are all scheduled when fair week kicks off on July 19, 2023. She said on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, IMCA car races begin at 6:30 p.m. On Thursday, July 20, 2023, donkey races will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023, the tractor pull will begin at 7 p.m. The concert will be held Saturday, July 22, 2023, with the gates opening at 6 p.m. The Iowa-based band Dirt Road Rockers will open for Turner, beginning at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, July 23, 2023, a demolition derby will be held at 11 a.m. and trailer races will be held at 3 p.m.