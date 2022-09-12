Joshua Peters trial set for Jan. 9, 2023

MUSCATINE — Joshua Scott Peters, who remains in the Muscatine County Jail charged with the death of William Talbot, will go to trial in January, and last week the court determined he will have a co-defendant.

According to court documents, a final pretrial conference will be held Dec. 30, with a jury trial scheduled to begin on Jan. 9, 2023. Peters waived the right to a speedy trial and demanded a trial by jury. The trial is expected to last five days. Peters, 36, of Davenport, is charged with homicide by vehicle - operating under the influence, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Peters was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison; first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and driving while barred. He remains in the Muscatine County Jail under a $500,000 cash-only bond.

On Sept. 2 the court also approved charging Lindsey Carol Frey, 36, of Davenport, with accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor, and false reports to or communications with public safety entities, a serious misdemeanor. The prosecution alleges Frey reported false information regarding the alleged occurrence of a criminal act, knowing the act did not occur. The court documents were not more specific about the charges.

Authorities allege that on Friday, April 21, Peters stole a vehicle with an elderly disabled man inside and drove the vehicle into the Mississippi River, resulting in the man’s death.

According to a criminal complaint and arrest affidavit, Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies were called just after midnight to the Fairport State Recreation Area at 3284 Highway 22 in Muscatine for a report of a missing person and a stolen vehicle. A call regarding a disturbance had come from the campground about an hour earlier, but deputies were unable to locate one.

Deputies spoke with the wife and daughter of William A. Talbot, 71, of Davenport, who said their blue 2016 Chevrolet Equinox had been stolen while they were setting up their tent and that Talbot was inside the vehicle. According to the complaint, the wife and daughter told deputies they did not know who had stolen the vehicle. Deputies reported they later learned Peters and the family knew each other through a family member and he arrived at the campsite with them.

During their investigation, deputies determined Peters ingested meth at about 9 p.m. At 11 p.m. an alleged altercation occurred between Peters and several unidentified individuals, court records state. The records reported Peters got into the vehicle and “frantically” drove away at a high rate of speed. Witnesses said Talbot had attempted to get out of the vehicle but was unable to.

The report said Peters turned west onto Highway 22 and was driving erratically — braking, swerving and accelerating in an aggressive manner as he drove — witnesses told authorities. At some point, Peters made a U-turn on Highway 22. While traveling eastbound on the highway Peters lost control, left the roadway and entered a south ditch, authorities allege. He then struck a road sign and drove about 255 feet before reaching Tombstone Trail in Montpelier at Clark's Ferry Recreation Area, according to the criminal complaint. Peters then turned south and drove the vehicle into the Mississippi River. He was able to escape as the vehicle began to submerge, leaving Talbot inside. The vehicle sank to the bottom of the river.

Talbot’s body was recovered later that morning by Muscatine County Search and Rescue.

As deputies were investigating the report, dispatch received a call from a homeowner in Montpelier holding a man at gunpoint. The man was later identified as Peters. The homeowners told authorities the man stated he believed he was in a car crash and was trying to get a ride to Davenport.

Peters admitted to using methamphetamine the report said. Peters also failed a field sobriety test, and a sample of his blood was taken "to determine the drug content."

In the trial information, Muscatine County Attorney James Barry named Peters an habitual offender, citing two previous felony convictions in Scott County. Peters was convicted of a controlled substance violation on June 2, 2016, and first-degree theft on April 24, 2015.