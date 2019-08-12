MUSCATINE, Iowa — Lawyers for an Iowa inmate serving a life sentence for a 1980 murder conviction will be allowed to search for missing evidence that they want for DNA testing.
Judge Stuart Werling has ordered the Muscatine County attorney's office to allow lawyers for William Beeman to search all evidence and storage locations for several items that may have semen or blood on them.
Werling also ordered the office to allow Beeman's lawyers to review all files in its possession related to the investigation and evidence collected and to arrange a similar inspection of state records.
Beeman was convicted in the stabbing death of 22-year-old Michiel Winkel, whose body was found at Wildcat Den State Park. His lawyers say the conviction is questionable because it was based largely on a confession that he claims was coerced.
They have petitioned to test a sexual assault kit that included sperm and blood recovered from Winkel and several items of her clothing found at the scene. But Muscatine County and state authorities say they looked and can't find the evidence.
Winkel's nude body was found behind a log on April 26, 1980, at Wildcat Den State Park near Muscatine. Investigators initially focused on several men who were her friends or boyfriends but within two weeks zeroed in on Beeman, an acquaintance who was the disc jockey at a nightclub Winkel frequented.
Beeman was convicted based largely on a confession that investigators prepared and he signed at the end of a two-day interrogation. Prosecutors argued at trial that Beeman and Winkel randomly met in Muscatine on April 21, 1980. They allege he took her for a motorcycle ride to the park and raped and killed her after she rejected his advances.
Winkel had been kicked in the head, choked and stabbed 17 times in the chest. Investigators used a now-debunked "knife-swipe analysis" technique to argue that two knives Beeman owned were consistent with marks found on Winkel's stomach.
Now a 62-year-old inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary, Beeman has claimed since 1980 that his confession was false and that he signed it only to end an unrecorded interrogation that left him scared and confused. But courts have upheld the confession.
