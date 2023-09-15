Without the defense calling any witnesses, the bench trial of Joshua Scott Peters, 38, of Davenport, for vehicular homicide ended Thursday morning after two days of testimony.

During the 30-minute hearing, the prosecution and defense were given until Oct. 6 to file closing arguments in writing. After consideration of the arguments, Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Tamra Roberts will issue a ruling in writing and will set a hearing for the ruling to be read aloud.

Peters faces charges in connection with an April 21, 2022, incident in which he allegedly drove a stolen vehicle into the Mississippi River, killing the passenger. He faces charges of homicide by vehicle - operating under the influence, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison; operating under the influence, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison; leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison; first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and driving while barred.

Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies were called on April 21 to the Fairport State Recreation Area at 3284 Highway 22 in Muscatine for a report of a missing person and a stolen vehicle. Deputies met with the wife and daughter of William A. Talbot, 71, of Davenport. The pair told deputies their blue 2016 Chevrolet Equinox had been stolen from the campground while they were setting up their tent and that Talbot was inside the vehicle.

During the trial it was said Peters had traveled to the campground with the Talbots and had been the one to drive erratically off with the vehicle.

While speaking with the wife and daughter, deputies were called to a report of homeowners holding at gunpoint a man "completely soaked in water and acting very strange" who had shown up at their home in Montpelier.

The homeowners told authorities the man, later identified as Peters, stated he believed he was in a car crash and was trying to get a ride to Davenport. The vehicle was located and recovered late Friday morning by Muscatine County Search and Rescue with Talbot's body inside.

During the trial, a video of the vehicle driving into the river taken from a nearby security camera was shown.

During the trial, a representative of the Division of Criminal Investigation lab reported Peters’ blood had been analyzed and was found to have over 700 nanograms of meth per liter, an amount several times that of a medical dose of the drug.