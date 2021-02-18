Just in time for FFA week, students share their FFA experiences

MUSCATINE — February is a busy time for FFA students. Earlier this week, Muscatine’s FFA team competed at both the Iowa Beef Expo Livestock Judging Contest and the Southeast sub-district competition.
National FFA week is Feb. 20-27 and FFA members at Muscatine High School have a lot to be excited about. The students are preparing for district competitions in March and more events through the year.
“I look forward to competitions, it gives me a chance to challenge myself and make myself better,” said freshman Danika Garret, who recently did creed for sub-districts. “I’ve grown up on farms my whole life and my grandparents on both sides have farms, so I show a lot of livestock and (FFA) is just something that holds my attention.”
Garret said that she plans to continue in FFA through high school and hopes to have a career in agriculture one day. “It’s just a big part of my life.”
Since starting FFA in 8th grade, junior Grace Fulliams has participated in many of the competitions. This year she competed in prepared public speaking, but her favorite type of contest is livestock judging.
“I’m super interested in the livestock industry, plus the livestock contest is changing and there’s always a contest happening, so you’re always preparing for a contest which I think is cool,” she said. Although Fulliams didn’t grow up with a background in agriculture, she is interested in it.
“I’ve learn a lot, and I’ve just continued learning and growing with the program.” Fulliam recognizes the importance of the agriculture industry in feeding the world.
Ava Daufeldt, junior, has also been in FFA since 8th grade. “In 6th grade, I was put into an ag class and even though my family has farms, I didn’t really know much about ag. But then after that year, I found that I really enjoyed it, and ever since then I’ve taken an ag. class each year,” she said.
Daufeldt has participated in many of the contests, including this year’s beef expo, and is doing program of activities for districts.
“Every contest sort of has a different thing you do for it, so I think that doing each one really helps you get different experiences in the ag industry,” she said.
Sophomore Emily King also participated in the beef expo, where she ranked 3rd individually. She is also doing the program of activities. “I’ve lived on a farm and have had cattle my entire life, so I already knew I had an interested, and the ag classes just seemed fun to me,” she said.
Ella Schroeder, sophomore, has participated in parliamentary procedure, livestock judging, and shown her own livestock at the Muscatine County Fair. She has been in 4-H since she was in the 4th grade. As someone who was brought up with an agriculture background, Schroeder believed that it just sort of “came with her.”
“I’ve enjoyed just getting out of Muscatine and going to different places, and just getting able to speak about agriculture,” Schroeder said, “I think in the future I want to have some sort of ag related job or use what I’ve learned in high school to help with college.”
Jaiden Scmelzer, junior, also competed at beef expo this year, and has taken ag classes since 6th grade. Recently, she received her Iowa degree for FFA — the highest degree an FFA student can get at the state level.
“We have these experience tracker projects, and my project was working on my grandparents’ farm and helping out with crop production and the animals they have there,” Schmelzer explained, adding that she is also currently working on an Animal Science degree, thanks to high school classes that offer college credit.
While FFA has helped her with her future decisions, like deciding to pursue career in agriculture, the thing Scmelzer said she likes most about FFA is how inclusive it is. "It doesn’t matter where you’re from, you don’t have to grow up with an ag background, you can be iffy about it, and we’ll still plug you in to where you fit or whatever you’re interested in.”
Looking ahead to their next FFA event, MHS agriculture teacher Sam Paul said, “It’s nice to get all of our students back together so we can start to practice a little more regularly for districts. We’ve advanced all but two of our sub-district contests on, so we’ll prepare the kids as best we can and put them in the best situation to see how they do at districts.”
Paul said that one of the big things the FFA program does is provide opportunities for students to further themselves in the ag industry. “A lot of our students don’t know a lot about it and are learning as they go, and they’re going to fill some much needed jobs to provide food for the population here,” he said.
Paul also emphasized that students learn leadership, communication and teamwork skills through FFA and ag classes, all of which can help them in careers both in and outside of the agriculture industry.