Just in time for FFA week, students share their FFA experiences

“I’ve enjoyed just getting out of Muscatine and going to different places, and just getting able to speak about agriculture,” Schroeder said, “I think in the future I want to have some sort of ag related job or use what I’ve learned in high school to help with college.”

Jaiden Scmelzer, junior, also competed at beef expo this year, and has taken ag classes since 6th grade. Recently, she received her Iowa degree for FFA — the highest degree an FFA student can get at the state level.

“We have these experience tracker projects, and my project was working on my grandparents’ farm and helping out with crop production and the animals they have there,” Schmelzer explained, adding that she is also currently working on an Animal Science degree, thanks to high school classes that offer college credit.

While FFA has helped her with her future decisions, like deciding to pursue career in agriculture, the thing Scmelzer said she likes most about FFA is how inclusive it is. "It doesn’t matter where you’re from, you don’t have to grow up with an ag background, you can be iffy about it, and we’ll still plug you in to where you fit or whatever you’re interested in.”