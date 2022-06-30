Kankles welcomes firework enthusiasts

MUSCATINE – Since 2017 the Muscatine Center for Social Action has partnered with Bellino Fireworks of Nebraska to host a fireworks tent fundraiser in the Hy-Vee parking lot at 2400 Second Ave., with the unofficial mascot Kankles the gorilla inviting people from Highway 61 to visit the tent.

Since beginning the partnership in 2017, MCSA reports raising about $100,000. Proceeds are split with Bellino, which regularly partners with non-profits to raise money. Nik Horn, Resource Development Officer for MCSA, said the proceeds from the fundraiser go to the programs the center offers, such as the emergency overnight shelter and homeless shelter. She said last year was a record year with the center bringing in about $30,000.

“It’s been very beneficial for MCSA,” Horn said. “The money kind of gets split up depending on what our greatest needs are – depending on how much we bring in that year.”

The tent is manned by a few paid staff members, but mostly by volunteers. This year, volunteers included the Muscatine High School football team and a contingent from the Salvation Army.

Tent manager Mary Wheeler said the mid-sized 1776 firework has been this year’s biggest seller. She calls the firework “more than a fountain, but not as aggressive as the big ones.” She said there are four varieties and sell in packs of four.

Since beginning this year, Wheeler said the tent needed to restock. The second supply truck delivered fireworks Saturday, leaving the tent fully stocked. She said the tent was so successful last year that this year the second truck was automatically ordered.

Horn said when the city fire inspector was out this year, he commented the tent was the largest in the city and had more product than the others.

“There are a lot of really big items out there right now,” she said.

She also promises that the tent will return next year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0