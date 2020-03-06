Keep both alarm clocks and fire alarms in mind when you 'spring ahead' on Sunday

With spring just around the corner, it’ll once again be Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, March 8.
For those who may mix up the bi-annual holiday, the spring Daylight Saving Time is when everyone’s clocks are moved up an hour.
Well, not everyone. Most of Arizona and all of Hawaii actually don’t follow the DST rules. Many others have tried to get rid of the bi-annual event that may seem like more of a hassle than a holiday. Having been first suggested in 1784 by Benjamin Franklin and then established in 1918, it seems as though this long running tradition is here for at least for one more spring.
While people will lose an hour Sunday morning, largely while asleep, they will gain a more daylight in the evening, as the sun will now set around 7 p.m. rather than 6 p.m.
To avoid mix-ups, turn any non-smart clocks in their homes and cars forward the night before. Sticking to a typical social schedule during the day and resisting the urge to nap can also help ease the transition.
Muscatine Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman said DST is the perfect time to change the batteries and check the dates on smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, along with making sure they work.
“This is something we’ve been pushing nationwide for years and years,” Hartman said, “Anytime you have to change your clock, go ahead and change the battery in your smoke detector.” Residents should also make sure their alarms are working and don’t have any dust or dirt build-up as well, since this can also affect an alarm’s effectiveness.
Hartman said that one thing he and his fellow firefighters have seen quite often is detectors without batteries because someone has taken them out to use for something else. However, putting a lithium battery in an alarm could help prevent this. “It really is there undercut the thought of ‘Oh, I need a 9-volt, I’ll just get it from my smoke detector’.” Another concern is people taking them down after being annoyed by them in the middle of the night, and then never putting them back up.
Residents should also keep the age of their alarms in mind. “One thing people don’t realize is that any detector that is 10 years old or older needs to be replaced.” After 10 years, their sensors start going bad and they become unreliable even if they’re still technically functional. “We’ve had situations where we see a smoke detector not activating in part because it’s so old.”
Smoke alarms save thousands of lives each year and CO2 detectors are required in all Iowa homes, so for those who don’t already have these detectors, this is a good time to get them. One recommended alarm offers a vocal alert rather than the standard beep.
“Studies have shown that some people, especially children, may not wake up to the beep, and instead a voice is more effective at waking them up," Hartman said.
For older homes that don’t have alarms that are hardwired, Hartman also suggested getting alarms that can still interact with each other, assuring that if one goes off they all go off.
“With the speed of today’s fires and with how many quick-burning synthetic things we have in our homes, it’s more and more important that we have these good detectors and having them interconnected,” Hartman said, “So if you’re going to check your clocks to make sure they have the right time, go ahead and check your alarms too.”