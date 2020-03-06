Keep both alarm clocks and fire alarms in mind when you 'spring ahead' on Sunday

Hartman said that one thing he and his fellow firefighters have seen quite often is detectors without batteries because someone has taken them out to use for something else. However, putting a lithium battery in an alarm could help prevent this. “It really is there undercut the thought of ‘Oh, I need a 9-volt, I’ll just get it from my smoke detector’.” Another concern is people taking them down after being annoyed by them in the middle of the night, and then never putting them back up.

Residents should also keep the age of their alarms in mind. “One thing people don’t realize is that any detector that is 10 years old or older needs to be replaced.” After 10 years, their sensors start going bad and they become unreliable even if they’re still technically functional. “We’ve had situations where we see a smoke detector not activating in part because it’s so old.”

Smoke alarms save thousands of lives each year and CO2 detectors are required in all Iowa homes, so for those who don’t already have these detectors, this is a good time to get them. One recommended alarm offers a vocal alert rather than the standard beep.

“Studies have shown that some people, especially children, may not wake up to the beep, and instead a voice is more effective at waking them up," Hartman said.